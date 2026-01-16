Why Parker Washington's Wild Card Performance Is Sign of Things to Come

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of bright spots come out of the 2025 season, but few were brighter than wide receiver Parker Washington.

Washington was a true breakout star for the Jaguars this season, making massive plays as a pass-catcher and as a punt returner in some of the Jaguars' biggest and most important wins. And after a dominant showing in the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, Washington has another level he can hit.

Washington's Emergence

Washington was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded receivers during the Wild Card round after his 107-yard day, which is one of the best playoff performances any Jaguars wide receiver has ever had. As a result, it is clear Washington is a star in the making.

"Washington brought in seven of 10 targets for 107 yards in his first playoff appearance. He made a leaping 34-yard catch down the middle over the Bills‘ Cole Bishop with 15 seconds left in the first half. He later worked his way around Christian Benford for a six-yard touchdown catch to give Jacksonville the lead early in the fourth quarter," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) hauls in a reception against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Washington also logged a 31-yard catch with just over seven minutes remaining to take the Jaguars deep into Buffalo territory. He finished the game with five first downs while averaging 4.46 yards per route run."

Washington just wrapped up his third NFL season, which means the Jaguars will be eligible to give him a new contract once the new league year begins. While that may be getting a bit ahead of things, it is clear that Washington has become a key part of the Jaguars' present and future.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) tip toes the line as he is forced out of bounds by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Washington enjoyed a breakout third season, emerging as Jacksonville’s leading receiver in 2025, with 65 catches for 954 yards and six touchdowns at a 28.5% adjusted target rate. He was one of the most explosive receivers in the league, racking up 19 catches of 20-plus yards (tied for sixth most) while forcing 12 missed tackles," PFF said.

"He gained 42 first downs, averaged 4.6 yards after the catch per reception and amassed the ninth-most yards after contact (190). Washington also placed in the top 15 in yards per route run (2.19) among receivers with at least 50 targets this season. The 5-foot-10 receiver brought down 19 of 29 contested targets for 261 yards and four touchdowns — both top-10 marks."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts to his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington should start the 2026 season a sone of the Jaguars' starting wide receivers. He has at least earned that much.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.