Jaguars' Travon Walker Blocking Out the Noise
Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker has been the topic of discussion when it comes to re-drafts from the 2022 NFL Draft. The former No. 1 overall selection enters his fourth year in the league looking to add on to his productive career so far, coming off back-to-back 10-plus sack seasons.
As a raw pass rusher coming out of Georgia, Walker was an unpopular choice during the pre-draft process, with many believing Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was the better choice. So far, Walker has done nothing but improve and show why the Jaguars selected him at the top of the order four years ago.
The 2025 season presents another year of growth and opportunity for Walker. One of the things that is different going into year four is his approach to film studies and digesting the information he sees faster.
"I’d like to say just my mental aspect, and obviously, in the film room, I know exactly what I’m looking for once I go into the film room," Walker said. "Now I have more of a routine when it comes to film study, treatment, and things of that nature."
This year, Walker is looking to lead his defense by example and while he may be a combination of things, he wants to go out and complete the task at hand. His parents told him growing up, and even today, to be a leader, not a follower.
"My mom and dad always told me to be a leader, not a follower," Walker said. "I feel like I’ve always been a leader, it’s just now it may be a little more brought to you all as far as the media and fans and things of that nature as I get older as a player.”
"I talk, joke, laugh around, joke around, things of that nature, but I’m more of a go out there and get the job done, and obviously there are a lot of guys that just see the hard work that I put in and the dedication that I have for the love of the game."
One key thing that Walker is that he always feels there's more room for him to learn and improve as a pass rusher, considering how raw a player he was out of college. He feels he is establishing himself as a key figure on the roster. Walker also said the outside noise, whether from fans or media, doesn't matter, and that respect from his teammates and peers matter the most.
"There’s always room for improvement, but I feel like I’m establishing myself, especially amongst the team," Walker said. "That’s all that really matters.
"The outside world, it really doesn’t matter what the media thinks, fans think or anybody else. As long as I get my respect from my teammates and my peers, that’s all that matters.”
