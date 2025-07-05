Predicting Statistical Leaders on Jaguars Defense for 2025
Change has risen for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to go from a bottom-of-the-league defense to an above-average unit in 2025 under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
Contrary to popular belief, the Jaguars defense is one with talent on all three levels and fully capable of a rebound under a new coach and system. Ryan Nielsen's scheme put defenders in tough spots far too often and caused significant regression from the unit and its players as a whole.
With top franchise player and pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen leading the charge up front along with fellow rushing mate Travon Walker, Jacksonville could have an intriguing defensive unit this season. The addition of Travis Hunter in the NFL Draft will also give the team a playmaker on both sides of the ball, adding more excitement to a secondary with depth and talent.
How may these Jacksonville defenders produce in 2025? I decided to make predictions for the upcoming season for who may lead the Jaguars in sacks, tackles, and interceptions. This is a fun exercise, so let's get into it.
Sack Leader: Travon Walker, fourth-year
Stat prediction: 14.5 sacks, 35 quarterback pressures
Yes, let's get bold, Jaguars fans. Walker showed immense flashes of potential last season with 10.5 sacks to his name, getting consistent pressure on the quarterback. Hines-Allen is the general favorite to lead Jacksonville in sacks, but this season will be the year Walker emerges as a high-end pass rusher with a sack total that could get close to being a league-high for the year.
Tackle Leader: Foyesade Oluokon, eighth-year
Stat prediction: 150-plus tackles, missed tackle percentage of less than seven percent
Campanile has had success with linebackers in the past, most recently as linebackers coach in Green Bay where Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie has missed tackle rates of less than 10 percent. Oluokon enters his age-30 season looking to rebound as one of the top tackles in the league when he led the sport in tackles for back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. A healthy season could see a very productive year for the veteran defender.
Interceptions Leader: Travis Hunter, rookie
Stat predictions: four interceptions, 10 passes defended
These are seemingly high expectations for the No. 2 pick who won't even be playing full-time at cornerback this season. Yet, it is Hunter's rare ball skills that make this prediction worthwhile as he has a knack for attacking the football with great discipline, aggression, and high-end athleticism. This type of production could lead to legitimate conversations of Hunter being a defensive rookie of the year candidate.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on these defensive predictions!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.