Jaguars 2022 Draft Class Review Pt. 1: Was Travon Walker the Right Pick?
Almost three years ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars had to make a decision with their No. 1 overall draft selection in the NFL Draft: take a risk with a raw, yet ultra-gifted pass rusher in Georgia's Travon Walker or the best pass rusher in Michigan Wolverines history, Aidan Hutchinson.
That was the great debate during the pre-draft process amongst members of the draft community, former general manager Trent Baalke and his staff, and the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall. Ultimately, the Jaguars went with Walker as the pick has remained contested with Hutchinson's emergence as a top NFL pass rusher despite a season-ending injury in 2024.
Going back to his days with the San Fransisco 49ers, Baalke has been known for his likability with raw, athletic pass rushers such as Aldon Smith. At the time, Walker's lack of production with the Bulldogs was a concern as were his lack of rush variety. There were more unknowns than what Hutchinson had displayed during his career in Ann Arbor.
However, Baalke remained enstilled with Walker. Since 2022, Walker has 24 sacks compared to Hutchinson's 28.5. This year, the former No. 1 overall pick began to show more disruption as a pass rusher and add more variety in his rushes against opposing blockers. Walker is showing growth as an overall rusher while continuing to excel as a run defender.
Hutchinson, on the other hand, has become one of the most exciting edge rushers in the league. Some pundits have expressed that Jacksonville is having buyer's remorse but Walker himself has turned into a formidable rusher in his own right. There is a good chance that the team has zero regret in their selection of Walker over Hutchinson.
As of now, the Jaguars hit on their No. 1 draft choice in 2022. Walker and teammate Josh Hines-Allen have become an admirable pass rush duo that became a strength on a 4-13 team in 2024. Yet, the downside is that with the expectations of being a former No. 1 pick make it seem Walker was the wrong choice, which is far from the case.
Hutchinson was worthy of the top draft pick almost three years ago and there's no dispute to that. This does not mean his counterpart is by no means a bust. Walker may have been the least popular choice at the time but he has far from a significant disappointment as he's become a formidable player on the Jaguars defense in the last two years.
Jacksonville enters the 2025 offseason with a new defensive coordinator, which could be intriguing for Walker's prospects of a breakout campaign with a decision on his fifth-year option coming up. Hutchinson's success will continue to fuel the 2022 No. 1 pick debates but as long as Walker continues to show growth and production, that will quickly be put to bed.
