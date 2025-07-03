Ranking the Top 10 Jaguars in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars season seems some time away, but training camp is quickly approaching as the franchise is entering a new regime under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
This new ecosystem in Jacksonville is one that Gladstone is hoping turns the franchise into a successful one in 2025 and beyond. Coen will also look to revitalize the offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence this season with the expectation he finally becomes to elite franchise passer some of envisioned for the last several years.
With this new regime, it's time to identify the top players on the Jaguars roster heading into the season. This is an exercise that I thoroughly enjoyed attempting and I hope this can stir up some conversation about the status of the 90-man roster before the start of training camp. Let's get into it, starting at No. 1.
No. 1: Josh Hines-Allen, EDGE rusher
The best player on the team is an obvious one with Josh Hines-Allen establishing himself as a Ring of Honor player just two seasons removed from a career-high and franchise records in sacks. Despite playing overweight last season, Hines-Allen is back at the measurable he wants to be and is looking to dominante in 2025. This is the heart and soul of the franchise and a true leader for a roster filled with new players and younger talents.
No. 2: Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback
I was tempted to put Lawrence at No. 1, but he needs a good body of work plus a year under Coen to give me a vote of confidence as the top player on this team. Lawrence is insanely gifted and arguably a Top 10 passer in the NFL, but he must maintain consistency as a passer and with his health over multiple seasons.
Even so, this is a signal-caller that can win games because of and kept Jacksonville within in several games in their 4-13 season before missing the final stretch of the year with an AC joint injury. He is more than capable of making the absurd throws that Mahomes and Allen can make and could reach that level under Coen (you heard me right).
No. 3: Travon Walker, EDGE rusher
This might be a bold take but I am a believer in Walker, the former first overall selection in 2022 that remains controversial to this day after being taken over a more productive and complete talent in Aidan Hutchinson, but that is another conversation for another time.
Walker has consistently improved with each season with 24 sacks for his career. This is a rare athlete and gifted pass rusher who is on the brink of exploding into a top-flight pass rusher that could make him and Hines-Allen nightmare fuel for opposing offensive tackles. Another strong season could earn him a massive contract extension.
No. 4: Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver
Some might view this as premature, but Thomas exemplified a playmaker that is on his way to becoming one of the very best in the game. The 2024 first-round pick out of LSU has emerged as one of the better young wideouts in the NFL, shattering rookie franchise records in yards, catches, and touchdowns.
Coen will emphasis the wide receiver position as a critical part of the offense, which could give Thomas more opportunities in the slot. Either way, this is a top player on the roster entering his second season and could quickly rise to the top of this list next year.
No. 5: Tyson Campbell, Cornerback
There is no denying the talent of Campbell, who when healthy is a terrific No. 1 cornerback for this Jaguars defense. However, health has been an issue and has affected his play in recent years.
The goal for Campbell this year is simple: maintain his health and remain disciplined in coverage. The highs of the former Georgia Bulldog are quite high and he has all the tools to be a Top 10 player at the position. He will play a significant role in the success of defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile in Year 1.
No. 6: Foyesade Oluokon, Linebacker
Oluokon is, as some people would say, is a good football player. This is a quality starting linebacker that makes the Jaguars defense better and his tape exhibits this. He is always around the football with great run fits and gap discipline with range and coverage versatility.
Despite missing four games last season, Oluokon tallied 108 tackles and seven passes defended. Under Campanile, he could return to his 2023 numbers of 173 or two seasons prior when he racked up nearly 200 with the Atlanta Falcons.
No. 7: Robert Hainsey, Center
The Jaguars first free agent signee to make the list is arguably the best offensive lineman on the roster and is the man who will have a significant role and plenty of control of the unit. Hainsey hails from Tampa Bay where he played under Coen last season. His movement skills and lateral ability as a blocker make him a perfect fit for how his head coach wants to utilize his offensive front in 2025.
Hainsey has the highest PFF grade of any offensive linemen the Jaguars have returning from last season at a 73.3. While he isn't a top center in the league, he's a sufficient player that will get his fellow linemen in check.
No. 8: Devin Lloyd, Linebacker
Lloyd is an interesting player for the Jaguars heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He needs a big season to earn himself an extension next offseason and his play in 2024 didn't inspire too much confidence to earn a major payday despite PFF having him graded amongst the better linebackers in the league.
Lloyd is a quality starter when he is in the zone, bringing physicality in the run game and value in coverage from time to time. He has had issues with staring down the quarterback and playing out of control as a tackle, but if Lloyd can nab these issues head on, he could have a great season in 2025.
No. 9: Maason Smith, Defensive Tackle
This may come as a shock to some but I love the potential of Smith heading into the season. He is arguably one of the most talented players overall on Jacksonville's roster. This is a raw player out of LSU who flashed brightly at points late in the season to inspire some high confidence heading into the 2025 campaign.
Three sacks isn't anything to write home about, but his tape as a run defender and getting after the quarterback are what flashed the most last season as a former second-round pick. This could be the season he takes the next step in becoming a key cog in the Jaguars defensive trenches.
No. 10: Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback
Lewis is Jacksonville's key veteran signing for their young secondary this offseason. After spending eight years in Dallas, the long time Cowboy goes in a new direction to help lead and contribute to the Jaguars yearning for success in the coming seasons.
The former Michigan Wolverine is one of the better nickel defenders in the NFL, maintaining a consistent presence in the box and as a sound coverage player from time to time. Lewis will be a key piece to the Jaguars hopeful improvements in the secondary under Campanile.
Honorable Mentions
Walker Little, Left Tackle; Tank Bigsby, Running Back; Brenton Strange, Tight End; Travis Etienne Running Back; Anton Harrison, Right Tackle
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again and weigh in on this top-10.
Please let us know your thoughts on this top-10 when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.