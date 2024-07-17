Best-Case, Worst-Case Scenarios for Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets
New York Jets' fans are undoubtedly hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.
It's the only proper reaction to what happened in 2023 when the franchise's Super Bowl hopes were dashed by an Achilles injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the season opener.
The Jets suffered through subpar quarterback play from a motley crew of replacements in what was a second straight 7-10 season, but they are set to run it back with a healthy Rodgers in 2024.
As for what fans can expect from Rodgers, a rebuilt offensive line and a top-notch defense, New York Jets on SI writer Dylan Sanders tackled the topic in Best-Case and Worst-Case Scenarios for Every NFL Team Entering 2024 Training Camps.
"Best case: With a Hall of Fame player such as Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl victory. The Jets are equipped with one of the best defenses in the entire league to pair with better offensive weapons and a vastly improved offensive line. Everything is there that’s needed to take home a championship this season."
Worst case: As good as Rodgers has been for a long time, he’s still entering his age-41 season and coming off an Achilles injury. Even if he does make it through the entire schedule this time around, there’s a chance that he’s not the same level of player. If he takes a step back from his last healthy season, the Jets could flail and miss the playoffs in a tough division. In that scenario, New York will completely clean house and start to rebuild once more." — Dylan Sanders
The best-case scenario is certainly plausible. There's an argument to be made that had New York gotten just average quarterback play, it could have made the playoffs with last year's team. If Rodgers can look anything like the field general that has won four NFL MVP awards, the Jets should be title contenders.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr pegged New York as one of 12 teams who "can actually win Super Bowl LIX" and the wagering markets have listed Gang Green with realistic odds. Rodgers, himself, has not been hesitant to recognize what can be in 2024.
"If I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing, we're all probably going to be out of here. I like that kind of pressure though. It's a tough market to play in, it's not for everybody. I relish that opportunity, but that's the way the NFL is, I'm not saying anything monumental," said Rodgers at the beginning of OTAs Phase 3 in May. "This is how it is every single year. You might not just say it, but as you get older in the League, if you don't perform, they're going to get rid of you, or bring in the next guy to take over."
It beginning to seem as if there are only two scenarios for the 2024 Jets — win or start over.