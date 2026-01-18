Jets Projected $41M Playmaker Linked To Saints After Career Year

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last year and they seemingly entered a full scale rebuild at the trade deadline. At the deadline, they traded Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner for a haul of draft picks. But they opted to hold onto expiring running back Breece Hall.

Hall was the team's best player all season as Garrett Wilson missed most of the year with injuries. Hall posted career numbers despite the Jets struggling to stay in games all season. But he sits on an expiring contract, which is bad news for the Jets.

Hall is projected to sign for $41 million in free agency, per Spotrac, which might not fit the Jets' future payroll. They might not want to pay a running back on a second contract in the midst of a rebuild.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

John Sigler of Saints Wire suggested the New Orleans Saints could look to land Hall to complement and eventually replace Alvin Kamara in New Orleans.

Breece Hall could bolt for a deal with the Saints in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Hall, 24, is probably going to be the most coveted rusher on the market," Sigler wrote. "Given his age, big-play ability, and consistent production behind a series of bad offensive lines, he should be seen as a plug-and-play starter for half the league. Given how few running backs expect to be drafted early in April, the bidding for Hall in March could get intense."

The Jets could make a run at Hall, but they likely would have tried harder to secure an extension if they wanted him back in New York.

As a result, the Saints could be the perfect landing spot. They have a franchise quarterback, rookie Tyler Shough, to build around. Adding a proven running back who's around Shough's age to grow and develop alongside him would be the best case scenario for the Saints.

They'd be in a very good spot with Hall and Alvin Kamara in the backfield. As Kamara nears the end of his career, Hall could seamlessly take over as the team's future star running back.

More NFL: Jets Linked To Packers QB After Failed Justin Fields Experiment

