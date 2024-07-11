Veteran NFL Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Super Bowl
It's time to take the New York Jets seriously.
They have the defense, the offensive weapons and, most importantly, the quarterback to be considered viable Super Bowl contenders.
"I think we're all hopeful. We all believe that if we can stay healthy, we'll be pretty damn good," said fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh prior to an OTAs practice.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr seemingly agrees. Identifying Super Bowl contenders for the fifth straight year, the SI scribe highlighted "the 12 teams that can actually win the thing this coming season."
Although the author claims "teams are listed in no particular order, but with AFC teams named first," it's hard not to notice that the Jets are No. 3 on the chart behind the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the reigning four-time AFC East winner Buffalo Bills.
From SI's The 12 Teams That Could Actually Win Super Bowl LIX:
"A lot has to go well here, right? I think all of us on the outside assume that the Jets are hurtling toward disaster because the quarterback spent mandatory minicamp trying to get to the bottom of the whole pyramid situation. But the reality may be quite different. Aaron Rodgers’s teammates may very well love him and not care at all that he skipped practice. This defensive line is scary deep, and we shouldn’t forget how competitive and plucky this team was after being completely throttled by injury a year ago. Had it not been for a horrendous call, the Jets would have beaten the eventual Super Bowl champions with Zach Wilson at quarterback."
Although he skipped mandatory June minicamp, the 40-year-old Rodgers attended voluntary OTAs, and, by multiple accounts, the four-time NFL MVP looked capable while practicing without restrictions. The Jets replaced three starters along the offensive line responsible for protecting the team's franchise quarterback. On defense, they welcome back all the key pieces from what has been a Top 4 NFL unit the past two seasons.
The triumphant return of Rodgers from a torn Achilles, coupled with notable offseason additions, has boosted the expectations hovering over 1 Jets Drive.
"No, it's New York, there's always going to be excitement. It's awesome, like I said, that we're looked at in that light, but at the same time, none of it matters unless we focus on the process and go in day-to-day and try to be the best we can," said Saleh at the start of OTAs Phase 3.
Rodgers is back and so is the Super Bowl hype. The Jets report to training camp on July 23 in Florham Park.