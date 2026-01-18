Steelers to Speak With Mike McCarthy, Setting Up Potential Aaron Rodgers Reunion

The list of candidates to potentially replace Mike Tomlin as the Steelers' next head coach continues to increase. On Sunday, a ninth candidate was named as Pittsburgh is expected to speak with Mike McCarthy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

McCarthy is an interesting choice for the Steelers, especially since they’ve specifically requested interviews with defensive coordinators, and one offensive coordinator and pass game coordinator thus far. McCarthy is a former head coach of the Packers and the Cowboys, but didn’t hold a coaching position during the 2025 season. At age 62, McCarthy also likely wouldn’t be a long-term solution for the Steelers’ head coaching position. The organization has only had three coaches since 1969, so longevity is a must for them.

These factors don’t mean McCarthy isn’t a good candidate for the Steelers. He did win a Super Bowl against the Steelers when coaching the Packers during the 2010 season. Coincidentally, Aaron Rodgers was McCarthy’s quarterback in Green Bay for that Super Bowl (and for a total of 13 seasons together).

If the Steelers go with McCarthy in the end of their coaching search, there’s a chance it could be a reunion for McCarthy and Rodgers. The 42-year-old quarterback still needs to make a decision about his future, whether that’s in Pittsburgh next season or somewhere else, or if he wants to retire from the game all together. The reunion isn’t extremely likely, but there’s still a slim chance now.

McCarthy also previously worked with Steelers general manager Omar Khan back with the Saints in 2000 when McCarthy was the offensive coordinator and Khan worked in football operations.

The Steelers aren’t the only team interested in McCarthy, either. The Titans were expected to interview him on Saturday.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated