One Outside-The-Box Quarterback Option For Jets

It's no secret that the New York Jets are completely up in the air at the game's most important position: quarterback.

The Jets have Justin Fields and Brady Cook under contract heading into the 2026 season, but both have uncertain futures, to say the least. Fields is guaranteed $10 million, but was benched in 2025 after New York rolled the dice on him. Cook struggled when given an opportunity to start down the stretch. Tyrod Taylor is heading to free agency, unless the Jets were to work out a new deal beforehand.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft, but Dante Moore opted to return to school and there isn't a quarterback prospect in the class -- outside of Fernando Mendoza -- worth the No. 2 pick. New York has three first-round picks in 2027, which is a significantly better quarterback class on paper, led by Arch Manning.

The New York Jets should consider all options

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be different avenues for the Jets to add talent this offseason. They could draft a guy, like Ty Simpson or Trinidad Chambliss, with their second first-round pick or even in the second-round. They can add a veteran in free agency. Or, they could look to the trade block.

For the Jets, they should take a flyer on a younger guy and also sign a veteran. The easiest path would be drafting someone like Simpson, but one outside-the-box option would be calling the Cleveland Browns and seeing if any of their quarterbacks are available. The Browns are expected to enter the 2026 season with a healthy Deshaun Watson and also have Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Watson is 30 years old and is coming off a torn Achilles. It's also known how brutal his contract is, but it's just for one more season. Sanders and Gabriel both are entering their second season in the NFL.

Gabriel was a third-round pick and Sanders was a fifth-round pick. Between the two, Sanders would be an intriguing target if the Browns were willing to flip one of their quarterbacks. Sanders started seven games and went 3-4 as the team's starter in 2025. He logged 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The Jets should consider all options at this point. An easier option would be someone like Simpson or Chambliss. But if the Browns are willing to let a quarterback go, the Jets should get on the phone and see what a deal would cost. If Sanders or Gabriel could be had, give them a shot in 2026 and if things don't go well, draft someone high in 2027.

More NFL: Jets Skip Arvell Reese In Intriguing New Mock Draft