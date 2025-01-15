Cowboys Giving Ex-Jets Coach, Super Bowl Champ Interview For Head Coach
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for their next head coach.
Dallas recently cut ties with Mike McCarthy in a somewhat surprising move. The Cowboys now are looking to fill their vacant position and a few people already have been linked to the position. It sounds like one former New York Jets coach will even get an opportunity to interview.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have interest in and are expected to interview former Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
"The Cowboys have interest in and are expected to interview former Jets coach Robert Saleh for the vacant head coach position, source said," Rapoport said. "Would be their first known request."
Saleh seemingly was viewed as a scapegoat for a tough start to the 2024 season and was fired in a somewhat surprising move. His name has been tossed around this offseason a lot already. He's been linked to the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive coordinator candidate and the Jacksonville Jaguars as a head coach option.
Saleh began his career in the National Football League as a defensive intern with the Houston Texans in 2005. Since then, he has made stops with the Seattle Seahawks, Jaguars, 49ers, Jets, and Green Bay Packers in various positions. He was a defensive quality control coach with the Seahawks when they won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos.
He's well-respected across the league and it wouldn't be shocking to see him land some job this offseason. Maybe, even the Cowboys' head coach position.
More NFL: Jets Projected 'Perfect' Move Involves 12-Sack Game-Breaker