Jets Projected 'Perfect' Move Involves 12-Sack Game-Breaker
The New York Jets had a tough 2024 season but at least some good could end up coming out of it.
New York locked up the No. 7 pick in the draft and surely will have a chance to add a big piece. Of the teams ahead of the Jets, at least four -- Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders -- have serious questions at the quarterback position. That's not to say four quarterbacks will be drafted, but at least a couple of those teams could land one.
The Jets will have an opportunity to draft an exciting piece no matter who falls to No. 7. It's far too early to know what will happen, but Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher and Josh Liskiewitz projected Penn State standout EDGE Abdul Carter as the team's "perfect" draft target.
"Will McDonald took a big step in pass-rush production in 2024 but with Haason Reddick’s desire to remain a Jet, a lingering question that remains is whether the team could use another young, productive pass-rusher to pair with McDonald," Plocher and Liskiewitz said. "Abdul Carter has a 92.2 PFF pass-rushing grade so far in the 2024 season to go along with 12 sacks, nine hits, 37 hurries, 22.9 percent pass-rush win rate.
"Abdul Carter can play both inside linebacker and outside linebacker and he can pass-rush effectively from the ILB spot, standing up on the edge or with his hand in the ground. He has good bend to rush around the outside and an effective spin move to add to it. Additionally, Carter’s lateral agility is also a plus on outside zone runs (the preferred run concepts of the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots), so he can easily jump back a gap and disrupt the run."
If the Jets could land Carter that really would be the perfect move. He logged 12 sacks this season in 16 games and and eye-popping 24 tackles for loss. He's hard to contain and is a bonafide game-breaker. It would be a win if the Jets could get him at No. 7.
