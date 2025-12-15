Jets Officially Lose 29-Year-Old CB For Season

The New York Jets lost a piece on Sunday for the remainder of the 2025 National Football League season.

Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver suffered a knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars that forced him out of the contest. On Monday, the Jets announced that Oliver will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and is being placed on the Injured Reserve. In response, New York announced the signing of defensive back Keidron Smith.

"The Jets have signed DB Keidron Smith and placed DB Isaiah Oliver on injured reserve," the Jets announced. "Smith (6-2, 210), an Ole Miss and Kentucky product, initially signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but was released as part of final roster cuts in August. After a brief stint with the Commanders' practice squad, Smith was signed to the Broncos' practice squad in December 2023. He made the team's initial 53-man roster in 2024 and appeared in 9 games, playing 122 special teams snaps and 16 defensive snaps. Smith was waived by Denver as part of final roster cuts in August.

"Oliver (6-0, 202) sustained a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and did not return to the game. Originally signed by the Jets in March 2024, Oliver has appeared in 31 games (9 starts) during two seasons with the Green & White. He has appeared in all 14 games this season (2 starts), playing 300 special teams snaps and 322 defensive snaps while recording 55 total tackles and 3 pass defenses."

Oliver played in 14 games for the Jets, including two starts. He's someone who got time on defense, as well as on the special teams. He was on the field for 300 snaps on special teams and 322 snaps on defense. He finishes the season with 55 total tackles and three passes defended.

Smith has just nine games of NFL action under his belt all as a member of the Denver Broncos last season. He got most of his playing time on special teams (122 snaps vs. 16 snaps on defense).

