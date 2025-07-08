Horrifying Trade Proposal Sees Jets Send Superstar To Packers
Could the New York Jets do the unthinkable and trade arguably their most talented player?
Of all the recent Jets roster ideas, few if any have been more wild than the trade proposed by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin on Monday.
Benjamin envisioned the Jets sending Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Green Bay Packers for guard Sean Rhyan, linebacker Quay Walker, and a 2026 second-round pick.
“The Packers may be content banking on their current secondary to offset the presence of Jaire Alexander, an All-Pro cover man when healthy,” Benjamin wrote. “This is title-chasing time with Jordan Love, however, and Gardner is one of the best young players in the NFL, still awaiting a lucrative extension in New York.”
“After an aggressive play to deepen the receiving depth chart via the draft, the Pack could address the other boundary here, reinstituting some attitude to the cornerback spot at Lambeau. Yes, Gardner is already a cornerstone of the Jets defense, but perhaps new head coach Aaron Glenn would rather construct a unit of his own, auctioning Gardner while he's still an ascending talent in order to flesh out the rest of the team. His former employer, the Lions, managed pretty well by first collecting assets in their own rebuild.”
In Benjamin’s defense, he did qualify the trade idea by saying that he was attempting to come up with wild proposals to mirror the NBA’s wacky trade events of late.
Even so, the idea of the Jets moving on from Gardner just as Glenn takes over is difficult to even remotely consider.
Gardner is more or less the perfect star for Glenn to take on in his first season as a head coach. In Gardner, Glenn — a former Pro Bowl cornerback himself — sees perhaps the league’s best CB, who is still young enough at 24 for Glenn to mold and make into an even more dominant force.
The Glenn-Gardner pairing is a match made in heaven for the Jets and could be one of the few bright spots amid what will likely be a challenging season.
