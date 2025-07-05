Jets Pro Bowler Makes Head-Turning Announcement About Career Goal
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner isn’t interested in putting a limit on his ceiling.
Entering his fourth season in the National Football League, Gardner, 24, has already established himself as one of the preeminent cornerbacks in the world.
But that isn’t enough for Gardner.
According to a new report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini, “Gardner has said that he wants to be known as the best cornerback ever before he finishes his career.”
It’s a lofty goal, for sure, but Gardner just might have the talent to pull it off. He also has the perfect head coach to make it happen, as noted by Cimini.
“Gardner doesn’t have far to go if he wants advice on how to play (cornerback),” Cimini wrote.
“The Jets' new coach, Aaron Glenn, played corner for 15 years, making three Pro Bowls. Assistant defensive backs coach Dre' Bly made two Pro Bowls in 11 years, finishing with an impressive 43 interceptions.”
“One of Gardner's goals is to intercept more passes; he has only three in 48 games,” Cimini added. “Despite an uptick in man-to-man coverage last season, the Jets were predominantly a zone-based defense under the previous coaching staff. In zone coverage, a defensive back has eyes on the quarterback, which should create more opportunities to make plays on the ball.”
Gardner, a former No. 4 overall pick (2022 NFL draft), has already racked up a ton of accolades in his young career, including the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2022), two First-team All-Pro selections (2022, 2023), and two Pro Bowl selections (2022, 2023).
But the best might be yet to come for Gardner, a scary idea for the rest of the AFC East to think about.
