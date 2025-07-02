Jets Writer Urges Team To Trade ‘Unwanted Player’ To Dolphins
The New York Jets may have just stumbled upon a key opportunity.
The Miami Dolphins are in need of tight end depth. After trading Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins, as of Monday, were “ in conversations with multiple teams about acquiring a tight end,” per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Not long after Pelissero’s update, the Dolphins acquired recently-retired Darren Waller, but that doesn’t mean they’re done shopping.
With Miami possibly still on the prowl for depth at the position, the Jets could ring up the Dolphins and offer a player that New York may no longer have use for.
It’s an idea that was proposed by Jets Wire’s Justin Melo on Monday.
“Jets general manager Darren Mougey should consider calling Dolphins GM Chris Grier to gauge his interest in acquiring Jeremy Ruckert,” Melo wrote.
“Mougey improved the tight end position this offseason by selecting Mason Taylor in the second round (No. 42) of the 2025 draft. Taylor represents an instant upgrade, and his arrival made Ruckert expendable this offseason.”
“Ruckert is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract,” Melo continued. “He'd likely welcome a change of scenery after failing to establish himself as a future asset in East Rutherford. The regime that originally drafted Ruckert is no longer present in New York.”
“Realistically, the Dolphins are probably interested in acquiring a more proven playmaker at tight end … But making a phone call wouldn't hurt. The Jets appear ready to admit defeat on Ruckert, and the Dolphins are officially in the market for a tight end. Inner-division trades are rare, but the Jets shouldn't fear losing Ruckert, even to a division rival.”
“The Jets should try pouncing on the Dolphins' desperation by attempting to offload an unwanted player.”
Sure, Miami will be less interested in Ruckert than they may have been before snagging Waller.
But it’s still worth a shot, especially with the Dolphins seemingly all over the place and unpredictable with their transaction decisions of late.
