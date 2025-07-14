Jets Might Monitor Chiefs Tight End Amid Mason Taylor Situation
Do the New York Jets have a Mason Taylor problem?
It’s nothing too serious, but Taylor might end up missing a chunk of training camp due to a contract holdout. Teams around the National Football League are seeing their second-round picks hold out due to a new trend of these players negotiating for guaranteed money. Taylor, New York’s second-rounder from the 2025 NFL draft, is not unique from the trend, as noted by The Jet Press’ Justin Fried.
“The NFL’s second-round contract standoff is reaching a boiling point, and the New York Jets are officially at risk of being caught in the middle,” Fried wrote.
“That leaves Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor in a precarious spot just one week before the team’s rookies are set to report to training camp on July 19.”
“For now, Taylor continues to participate in offseason activities and hasn’t indicated plans to hold out, but with the clock ticking and one holdout already emerging, there is a genuine risk.”
Taylor’s situation has placed a renewed focus on the Jets’ tight end depth chart, which leaves a lot to be desired. It’s no disrespect to Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt, but there’s a reason Taylor has been discussed as New York’s possible TE1, even if he may not be ready yet for the role.
A Taylor holdout — heck, New York’s tight end situation, in general — could have Jets general manager Darren Mougey perusing the free agent market for depth at the position.
One guy who might be a nice addition is free agent tight end Jody Fortson.
Fortson, 29, has primarily served as a practice squad player in his career, but he’s won three Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs (including one while on the active roster). A former Division-II star who went undrafted, Fortson has talent, and there’s a reason the Chiefs have invested in him through the years. He’s also proved capable when called upon to play in games, with 15 receptions, 160 yards, and four touchdowns to show for it.
Will the Chiefs bring back Fortson this year? He remains unsigned as of now, and it can’t hurt Mougey to monitor the situation.
