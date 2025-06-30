Expectations For Jets Rookie 'Need To Be Tempered,' Podcaster Says
Are the New York Jets and their fans expecting way too much from one of their rookies?
Much of Jets Nation was pumped to see the Darren Mougey-Aaron Glenn braintrust select tight end Mason Taylor with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, especially given Taylor’s pedigree.
At six-foot-five, 251 pounds with NFL DNA, Taylor showed a tone of talent at LSU and has all the makings of a productive player at the next level.
The problem is, based on New York's depth chart situation, Taylor might be expected to step in right away and serve as an effective TE1, something that the 21-year-old isn't ready for, at least according to Gang Green Nation’s John Butchko.
“I think expectations need to be tempered for Mason Taylor,” Butchko said on a recent episode of the Locked On Jets podcast.
“I don't expect he’s going to be able to make a big impact on day one … (he’s) a guy who I think needs some work because I don't think the route tree he ran in college was really that diverse. And I think his blocking technique has some stuff that needs to be cleaned up.”
“And I've said on many occasions, like in an ideal world, you have a quality first tight end,” Butchko continued.
“Mason Taylor could come in and be tight end two, and play limited snaps, and run limited routes, and work on his game. But that's not the way things are working with the Jets this year.”
It’ll be interesting to see how Glenn handles the tight end position in 2025, especially at the start of the season. Also, Mougey signed Stone Smartt in March. Could Smartt be one of the guys to challenge Taylor for the TE1 role? What about Jeremy Ruckert?
There are some tough questions at tight end for Gang Green, and Taylor might not be able to provide all of the answers. Not yet, anyway.
