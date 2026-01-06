Jets Signal Wide-Open Quarterback Search Coming

It's pretty clear what the biggest question swirling around the New York Jets is right now. The quarterback position.

The quarterback job will be the difference between the Jets turning things around in 2026, or another tough season. The Jets arguably have some very nice core pieces to build around, starting with Garrett Wilson. The offensive line is in a good place as well. A few of the Jets' rookies look like hits already, including Armand Membou and Mason Taylor, among others. There are things to like about this team, but the quarterback changes everything. If the Jets had the guy in place right now, the perception around the team would be different right now, even after a bad record in 2025.



If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Tuesday, Jets general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media and unsurprisingly, the quarterback position was brought up. Mougey made it clear that the Jets will not be leaving any stone unturned.

Who will be the guy in 2026?

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I can tell you this, we'll exhaust every option," Mougey said. "Free agency, the league, obviously the draft. We will exhaust that and have a good solution for the New York Jets."

The Jets have plenty of draft capital and money at their disposal, but no answers at quarterback yet. Look around the league right now and see how quickly this position changes things. The biggest example has to be the New England Patriots. New England went 4-13 in 2023 and got the No. 3 pick in the draft and used it to select Drake Maye. Last year, the Patriots went 4-13 again. But they clearly had the quarterback in place and entered the offseason with plenty of salary cap space and draft picks. Now, they are 14-3 and in the playoffs. That's how quickly things can change.

The Jets have the salary cap space and draft picks. If the Jets get the quarterback right this offseason, there are other positive pieces in place to believe the team can turn things around. But they can't miss a second offseason in a row at the most important position on the field.

More NFL: Jets Safety Non-Committal About Future In New York