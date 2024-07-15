New York Jets Urged to Resolve Contract Situation with Two-Time Pro Bowl Selection
The New York Jets don't have much drama around them this offseason, something that, unfortunately, hasn't been common around this franchise.
While much improved upon from most years, the Haason Reddick contract situation is one that's still looming large. Reddick was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets for a third-round pick, a fair price for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.
Reddick is reportedly looking for a new contract, one that compensates him in a similar way to the other top-edge rushers around the NFL. New York hasn't done so yet.
Thomas Valentine of PFF listed one move that every AFC team should make before then, writing that the Jets need to extend Reddick.
"Reddick has been a consistent sack-getter over the past four years, racking up more than 50 sacks. He tallied 135 pressures in two seasons with the Eagles and earned a 75.2 PFF overall grade in 2023. There’s obvious pedigree there, and the Jets are getting one of the NFL’s premier pass-rushers.
"One-year rentals are common in the NFL, but Reddick is in the prime of his career, and letting him walk at the end of the season after giving up a third-round pick for him would be bad business."
From their perspective, it's not uncommon to want to see how he fits in the defense before they hand over a massive extension. Even from a locker room standpoint, Reddick has to show he can fit in.
He made it known when he was dealt to New York that he was ready to play, but his actions haven't indicated that.
It's fair from both sides. Reddick doesn't want to risk an injury before getting played, and the Jets want to make sure he fits in with the team before extending him.
At some point, they'll likely have to give him what he's looking for, or this situation could get sticky.
A different defensive scheme can always change how a player performs, but Reddick has posted at least 11.0 sacks in each of the past four campaigns and should be a force in a New York defense that's widely regarded as one of the best in football.
This is too big a season to deal with these things, so Joe Douglas and the rest of the front office need to figure something out. They traded for him, and now it's time to pay him what he's looking for.