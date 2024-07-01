New York Jets Urged to Cut Ties With Star Pass Rusher
The New York Jets made a splash trade this offseason, but now may need to part ways after a rough start to that players tenure.
The dramatic beginning to Haason Reddick's career in New York has played out very publicly and doesn't seem to be improving at all.
As Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report searched for prime trade candidates ahead of the start of Training Camp, he shockingly listed Reddick as one of the players.
The main reason that he ended up with the Jets was that he's unhappy with his current contract situation, which forced the Philadelphia Eagles to ship him out as they were unwilling to give him a bigger contract.
The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of this season and wants to secure a more long term deal before hitting the field. An injury at this point of his career could cost him a lot of money, that risk is something a lot of players like to avoid.
While it initially seemed that New York made the deal because they were going to give him that deal, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement.
ESPN insider Rich Camini reported last month that Reddick had told the Jets that his contract wouldn't be a problem before the season but things changed when he arrived.
"Hey I got a little leverage now, I'm going to use it, I'm going to try & squeeze them for a new contract," said Camini on Reddick's new thoughts.
The drama most recently culminated with the pass rusher posting on social media that he was in Japan rather than preparing for the season.
As the situation continues to get worse and worse, could New York actually decide to just trade him away?
There's likely a team out there that would be willing to give him some money as he's been one of the best at getting to the quarterback over the past few seasons.
Over the last four years, Reddick's 50.5 sacks rank fourth in the NFL with Nick Bosa behind him at 44.5.
That type of production is exactly what the Jets need themselves, which is why they traded a conditional third-round selection for him a couple of months ago.
With Bryce Huff's 10 sacks from last season now gone, they should try to repair the relationship before shipping out Reddick. If the damage done is too much to fix, they should try to get that third rounder back from someone else.