Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson Listed Among 5 Trade Candidates For Jets
The New York Jets have been at the bottom of the league all season. They're one of the worst teams in football and a Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals doesn't change that.
As a result, the Jets could be big time players at the trade deadline.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently urged the Jets to be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline and listed five players as trade candidates. Barnwell named Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, Jermaine Johnson, Jeremy Ruckert, and Nick Folk as the top trade candidates for New York.
Breece Hall among the top trade candidates on the Jets
"Last week's comeback win over the Bengals shouldn't trick the Jets into doing anything short-sighted or foolish. This team should still be looking to move on from veterans who aren't going to be part of the team in 2026 and beyond," Barnwell wrote. "That could include Hall, who is coming off one of his best games as a pro. Are there teams that would be willing to give up anything more than a late-round pick for a 24-year-old back two months away from unrestricted free agency? The Jets shouldn't deal Hall for the sake of it, but they should at least be open to calls for their 2022 second-round pick.
"I alluded to the Cowboys trading Aubrey, but a Folk trade would be much more logical and realistic. The 40-year-old veteran has made all 26 of his kicks this season and is owed just $1.3 million over the remainder of the season. There are too many competitive teams with vulnerable kicking situations around the league, and the Jets could justify trading Folk for a sixth-round pick if he is willing to try to compete for a ring somewhere else."
Johnson and Hall are the two best trade chips on the team, but it seems like New York is leaning toward keeping them both. Hall could be a candidate for a massive contract extension, while Johnson is one of the focal points on defense.
Lazard has been mixed in trade rumors for months, but his value has gone down as he hasn't made many plays for the Jets.
Ruckert makes sense as a trade candidate considering how well rookie tight end Mason Taylor is playing. Taylor is in the perfect position to take over as a playmaker on offense, which leaves Ruckert struggling for playing time.
Folk is an intriguing option, but he's been one of the better kickers in football this season. If there's a team desperate enough to make a move for a kicker, Folk might be the best option on the board.
More NFL: Jets Urged To Trade For Benched QB To Replace Justin Fields