Jets Urged To Trade For Benched QB To Replace Justin Fields
The New York Jets finally won their first game of the season with a Week 8 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
As the Jets head into the bye week, all eyes have turned to the upcoming trade deadline. New York is expected to be one of the bigger sellers at the deadline, with players like Quinnen Williams and Breece Hall garnering attention from contending teams.
But is there room for the Jets to add to their roster, too?
FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested the Jets should trade for the recently benched quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, Spencer Rattler, this season.
Jets shouldn't even consider a trade for Saints QB Spencer Rattler
"Good job, Justin Fields, for having what might have been the first revenge game against your current team. The Jets benched him, but a Tyrod Taylor injury meant he wound up starting anyway and led the Jets to their first win of the season," Carter wrote. "Overall, though, Fields has struggled, and there's really nothing that the Jets can learn from Taylor, a journeyman veteran who, at age 36, should not be starting in the NFL.
"Is Rattler the answer for the Jets? More than likely not, but if they're committed to moving on from Fields as the starting quarterback, tossing a late-round pick swap to New Orleans to see if Rattler can be serviceable isn't a terrible option. The Jets are drafting a quarterback in 2026, but they also have a need for a reliable backup going forward, which Rattler is capable of being."
Rattler was solid for the Saints before being benched, but this idea makes no sense.
The Jets have their young project quarterback in Fields. They don't need a second one, especially considering the fact they're likely going to draft another one at the top of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Rattler wouldn't upgrade the team anywhere. Fields is a better option to start games for the Jets, as he proved in Week 8. Tyrod Taylor is a better backup than Rattler because of how much he can teach Fields. The locker room has also been adamant that Taylor is well liked in New York.
There's no reason the Jets should consider a deal like this.
