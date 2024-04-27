Lions Trade Up to Select Utah S Sione Vaki
The Detroit Lions have been active on the third day of the NFL Draft.
After previously trading up in the fourth-round to acquire British Columbia offensive tackle Giovanni Manu, the Lions once again made a move to get into the fourth-round in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
They acquired the No. 132 overall pick, which they used to select Utah safety Sione Vaki. He was a popular day three fit for the Lions throughout the pre-Draft process, as he displays a versatile skill-set and also played offense during his time with Utah.
In fact, he was labeled as a running back when the pick was announced on Saturday. He told reporters Saturday that he met with the Lions' offensive staff during his visit with the organization.
"Overall, Vaki plays with the physicality and downhill speed NFL coaches desire at safety, but his fluidity and instincts in coverage don’t match up and will hinder his chances of earning steady defensive snaps at the next level," wrote the Athletic's Dane Brugler in his draft guide, 'The Beast'. "His potential as a core special teamer could be his ticket to an NFL roster spot."
In two seasons at Utah, Vaki logged 92 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and one interceptions. He also played running back in 2023, totaling 317 yards and five total touchdowns.
In the trade with the Eagles, the Lions sent picks No. 164, No. 201 and a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for picks No. 132 and No. 210. The 2025 fourth-round pick is the second pick for next year's Draft that Holmes parted with on Saturday.
Picks made by Lions in 2024 NFL Draft
Round 1, Pick No. 24 -- Alabama Crimson Tide CB Terrion Arnold
Round 2, Pick No. 61 -- Missouri Tigers CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Round 4, Pick 126 – UBC tackle Giovanni Manu
Round 4, Pick 132 -- Utah S/RB Sione Vaki
Lions' remaining draft picks
Round 6, Pick 205
Round 6, Pick 210
Round 7, Pick 249