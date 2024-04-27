Grading Lions' Selection of Sione Vaki
The Detroit Lions have found the definition of a “Swiss Army knife” with their second selection of Day 3.
The Lions traded into the fourth round yet again, and selected Utah's Sione Vaki at No. 132 overall.
Brad Holmes, in conducting the draft-day trade with the Eagles, dealt the Lions’ fifth-round pick (No. 164), the team’s first-of-two sixth-round picks (No. 201) and a 2025 fourth-round pick. As part of the deal, Detroit also obtained Philadelphia’s sixth-round pick (No. 210 overall).
Vaki, who lined up at both safety and running back with the Utes, was announced as a running back upon being drafted by Detroit.
During the mock draft season, Vaki emerged as a trendy Day 3 pick for the Lions. He possesses the necessary attributes to make an impact as a third-down back and as a special teamer at the next level. Plus, he can be utilized at safety, his primary position at Utah, if need be.
In his final season at Utah, the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder amassed 51 total tackles, including 8.5 for loss, as well as two sacks and an interception. He also allowed just one touchdown in coverage on 407 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
Additionally, Vaki garnered 42 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns last season, while securing 11 catches for 203 yards and three scores. And, for his offensive efforts in 2023, he earned a 94.0 PFF grade.
Per Vaki, his time with the Utes has prepared him for making the jump to the NFL.
“(Utah coach) Kyle Whittingham runs a tight ship,” the Utah product told reporters Saturday. “I think he goes perfectly with the standard that Coach (Dan) Campbell brings, as far as putting the hard work in. It helped me to be able to be mentally tough, to understand that everything’s important, that we should worry about all the details. That’s what I plan on doing, is just perfecting my craft.”
The Lions reportedly view Vaki – who conducted a top-30 visit with the organization – as a running back. During his pre-draft visit, he met with Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery.
Going into the 2024 season, Vaki is likely to vie with Craig Reynolds for the No. 3 running back job. And, with the former Ute’s skillset, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him make an instant impact as a special teams performer.
For the selection of Vaki, I’ll currently give the Lions a “B” grade.