Lions Select Ennis Rakestraw with Pick No. 61

Lions continue to bolster defensive backs unit.

John Maakaron

Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (2)
Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (2) / Madeline Carter/Tribune / USA TODAY
In this story:

Heading into Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions only had one selection (No. 61). After trading up with the Dallas Cowboys, they parted ways with pick No. 73 in order to move up five spots to No. 24. 

Detroit still had remaining needs along the offensive line, the interior of the defensive line and a pass-rusher to play opposite of Aidan Hutchinson

After selecting cornerback Terrion Arnold in the first-round, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw became Detroit's second selection in this year's draft. 

Rakestraw comes to Detroit by way of Missouri, where he would've been a four-year starter if not for an ACL injury suffered in 2021 that cost him the final nine games. In his four campaigns, he logged 106 tackles, 24 passes defensed and one career interception.

As a result of Detroit's latest selection, the team is currently left with four Day 3 picks. 

According to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, "Rakestraw is a rangy, fluid cornerback who plays with energy and toughness. He is physical in press coverage, and he stays attached underneath and vertically. He is a loose athlete who can flip his hips smoothly. He does a nice job staying on top of deep routes, and he can locate the ball. 

"I'd like to see him do a better job of finishing with the ball instead of simply poking it away. He is awesome against the run; not only is he quick to key/read, but he attacks blockers, including offensive linemen. Watch the Georgia tape from this past November to see him thud off an offensive tackle before delivering a physical stop. He is always bouncing around; his energy is palpable through the screen. Overall, players with this profile at this position traditionally translate very well to the next level."

Barring any trades, Detroit will next select in the fifth round (Pick No. 164). 

Picks made by Lions in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick No. 24 -- Alabama Crimson Tide CB Terrion Arnold

Round 2, Pick No. 61 -- Missouri Tigers cornerback Ennis Rakestraw

Lions' remaining draft picks 

1.) Round 5, pick 164

2.) Round 6, pick 201

3.) Round 6, pick 205

4.) Round 7, pick 249

