NFL World Is Saying Detroit Lions Are Super Bowl Contenders
The Detroit Lions have upgraded key areas of need all throughout the offseason.
As a result of key defensive upgrades and the success Dan Campbell's squad had last season, many NFL pundits are including the Lions on their lists of 2024 Super Bowl favorites.
"The Lions enter the season as Super Bowl contenders because of their playoff success last year and roster additions this offseason," writes Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano. "It’s tough to find a weakness on GM Brad Holmes’s roster after he acquired three quality cornerbacks to possibly turn the secondary into a dominant unit."
Detroit also had a very successful draft, as they added young developmental players in the secondary and offensive line.
Manzano, who gave the Lions an A- grade for their offseason, explained, "Detroit won big in the draft after cornerback Terrion Arnold was available with the No. 24 pick. The team followed with the second-round selection of Rakestraw, whom many draft pundits viewed as a first-round prospect at cornerback. The Lions also added a veteran presence with the trade for Davis. In free agency, the Lions signed Reader and Davenport to help studs Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill on the defensive line. "
Among the many reasons for optimism is the expectation Detroit's second-year players will improve and perform at a very high level.
According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, "Yeah, it’s chalky to put last season’s conference finalists first and second. But so many of Detroit’s top players are still ascending—Aidan Hutchinson, Brian Branch, Jack Campbell, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, just to name a few—and the staff, incredibly, returns intact. It’s hard not to see a heck of an encore to last year’s breakthrough for Dan Campbell’s crew."