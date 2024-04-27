All Lions

Lions Trade Up, Select OL Giovanni Manu

Lions trade up into the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Once again, the Detroit Lions have traded up to acquire their next player in the 2024 NFL Draft. 

After trading up five spots on Thursday night to draft cornerback Terrion Arnold, the Lions slid up into the fourth round to acquire offensive lineman Giovanni Manu with their third pick of the NFL Draft (No. 126). 

Manu joins Arnold and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw as the Lions’ 2024 Draft picks. 

The Lions have placed themselves in an enviable position coming into the Draft, as they had very few clear needs. Holmes and Co. acquired starting-caliber talent at positions of need such as defensive tackle and cornerback in free agency while re-signing key offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. 

It has been a busy offseason for the Lions, who also recently signed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell to contract extensions. 

He played collegiately at the University of British Columbia. Though not coming with the most exposure, Manu is a massive player at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds.

Detroit sent a 2025 third round pick to the Jets in order to move up.

Holmes doubled up on cornerbacks on the first two nights of the draft, trading up to acquire Alabama’s Terrion Arnold at No. 24 overall and Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. at No. 61 overall.   

Barring any trades, Detroit will next select in the fifth round at No. 164 overall.  

Picks made by Lions in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick No. 24 -- Alabama Crimson Tide CB Terrion Arnold

Round 2, Pick No. 61 -- Missouri Tigers CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Round 4, Pick 126 –  UBC tackle Giovanni Manu

Lions' remaining draft picks

Round 5, pick 164

Round 6, pick 201

Round 6, pick 205

Round 7, pick 249

