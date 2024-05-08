Sione Vaki Film Review: Lions Have Unique Offensive Weapon
The Detroit Lions have unique plans for fourth-round pick Sione Vaki.
A safety in college, Vaki will likely be a core special teams player for the Lions in his rookie campaign. However, he was announced as a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Brad Holmes confirmed that the team will proceed with him at the running back position in his rookie year.
Though Vaki did get some reps in the backfield in 2024, his time there has been moderate. With just 42 carries in 2023, he has yet to have a significant workload. However, the Lions believe that they can tap into this unproven skillset and unlock his potential.
Here are three takeaways from reviewing Vaki’s reps at running back with the Utes in 2023.
Footwork and athleticism
Upon watching Vaki run, it’s clear to see the natural instincts that he has. He showcases a knack for sticking his foot in the ground and getting upfield as opposed to trying to shift and shake his way toward the sideline. There is little wasted movement in his style.
Against California, Vaki had a breakout game with 158 yards rushing on 15 carries and two scores. The latter of those scores came late in the game on a direct snap in which he moved quickly upfield and simply outran the Cal defense on an outside carry.
An interesting aspect of his game at this position is his route-running. He had a long touchdown against USC on a wheel route, but will need to add more to his route tree in order to be a true threat out of the backfield in the passing game.
Open field awareness
For not being a running back by trade, Vaki has an above average level of awareness in the open field. Be it on pass-routes or runs that get to the second level, he knows what to do with the ball in his hands.
His speed is underrated. Though not viewed traditionally as a burner, he’s able to outrun defenders with ease on tape. Against Washington, he took a screen pass 53 yards to the end zone without being touched. With how much the Lions enjoy calling screen plays, this will fit nicely with Ben Johnson’s offense.
Vaki doesn’t have flashy a plethora of flashy jukes, as he sometimes opts simply to put his shoulder into the opposing defender without slowing down or stopping his feet. It’s impressive watching him work despite having such little experience at the position at the college level.
It’s also worth noting that Vaki has an elite motor. He played at least 60 snaps in nine games in 2023, ranging across all three phases.
Strength
Vaki plays much bigger than his frame suggests. He makes himself slithery to get through small gaps while also utilizing his strength to deliver and absorb contact against opposing defenders. On 42 attempts, he forced 20 missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus.
His defensive instincts kick in when he runs, as he has a violent style and is unafraid to deliver or take a hit. As a result, it is uncommon for one player to take him to the turf.
A storyline to follow within his role with the Lions will be his exposure to pass protection. The ability to step in and protect Jared Goff is key for Detroit’s running backs. However, according to PFF, Vaki was not utilized by the Utes in pass protection.
If he’s able to adjust quickly to that aspect of the game, his role will increase. However, if he doesn’t he will likely be limited to being a gadget player early in his career.