Four Lions' Draft Picks Can Be Day 1 Starters

Most NFL analysts and pundits recognize the Draft is an inexact science. In order for organizations to take steps forward, infusing the roster with talented draft prospects is pivotal.

Detroit's 2020 draft class has been received quite favorably, both locally and nationally.

With that said, the time will come quickly for prospects to prove themselves on the field.

The evaluation process will start and prospects will begin their quest to move up the depth chart.

"Listen, the Draft is an inexact science. I wish I batted 1.000, it'd be a lot better, our record would be better and all that," general manager Bob Quinn said following the Draft. "It’s a hard thing. We work extremely hard at it. This year is a little different, but I feel really good about this class."

According to ESPN writer Kevin Seifert, four of Detroit's nine draft selections have the potential to be starters on Day 1 of the 2020 season.

"If nothing else, the Lions are going to get volume out of this draft. Four picks are likely Day 1 starters: cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D'Andre Swift, linebacker Julian Okwara and guard Jonah Jackson," Seifert wrote.

"Three others could play big early roles. Okudah might be the only potential superstar, but there were a bunch of NFL-ready players in this class."

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and running back Jason Huntley also have the potential to become valuable contributors.

Another prospect to pay close attention to is guard Logan Stenberg -- who certainly has the potential to become a starter, sooner rather than later.

Related

After Two Years, Matt Patricia Hopes He is a Better Coach

Matt Patricia Reveals Post-Draft Discussions with Jim Harbaugh

4 Free Agents Lions Can Still Target on Defense

Matt Patricia Discusses "Big Picture" Plans

3 Lions Position Battles to Watch For in 2020