Matt Patricia Reveals Post-Draft Discussions with Jim Harbaugh

Following the NFL Draft, Matt Patricia had the opportunity to speak to several coaches.

At that point, teams were still evaluating players that would potentially be acquired as undrafted free agents.

This season is different because the opportunities are limited to bring in a player that is under the radar.

"There are definitely guys out there that, because of the situation we’re in, maybe are missing those opportunities that normally would be available to them, and certainly the easiest one to just throw off the top of my head is Malcolm Butler," Patricia said.

"I mean having an opportunity to bring a guy like that into a rookie mini-camp or rookie tryout and letting that player perform and produce and give him that opportunity to show us what they can do, it’s unfortunate that that’s the situation we’re in."

Players that were drafted will have opportunities to join teams, but the process in 2020 will be markedly different and unfortunate for some who may not get the same chance to link up with a team.

"I actually was on a call with a lot of coaches. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh Sunday after the Draft, and we were talking to him a lot about some of these guys that didn’t get picked up or signed and I said, ‘It’s going to be a little bit different. It’ll be a little bit of a longer timeline, but I think these guys eventually, at some point, will get a look or have that opportunity, but it’s just a slower timetable from that standpoint because of the unknown of going back to training camp," Patricia said.

He added, "I do think that there are those missed opportunities, but hopefully those guys that are in that boat are out there working and preparing because when that phone call comes and they get that opportunity to go to an organization and get out on the field and show what they can do, they just have to be ready to go and it’s got to be at the highest level. Hopefully they can just keep that focus in these uncertain times.”

