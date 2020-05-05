AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Matt Patricia Reveals Post-Draft Discussions with Jim Harbaugh

John Maakaron

Following the NFL Draft, Matt Patricia had the opportunity to speak to several coaches. 

At that point, teams were still evaluating players that would potentially be acquired as undrafted free agents.

This season is different because the opportunities are limited to bring in a player that is under the radar. 

"There are definitely guys out there that, because of the situation we’re in, maybe are missing those opportunities that normally would be available to them, and certainly the easiest one to just throw off the top of my head is Malcolm Butler," Patricia said. 

"I mean having an opportunity to bring a guy like that into a rookie mini-camp or rookie tryout and letting that player perform and produce and give him that opportunity to show us what they can do, it’s unfortunate that that’s the situation we’re in."

Players that were drafted will have opportunities to join teams, but the process in 2020 will be markedly different and unfortunate for some who may not get the same chance to link up with a team.

"I actually was on a call with a lot of coaches. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh Sunday after the Draft, and we were talking to him a lot about some of these guys that didn’t get picked up or signed and I said, ‘It’s going to be a little bit different. It’ll be a little bit of a longer timeline, but I think these guys eventually, at some point, will get a look or have that opportunity, but it’s just a slower timetable from that standpoint because of the unknown of going back to training camp," Patricia said.

He added, "I do think that there are those missed opportunities, but hopefully those guys that are in that boat are out there working and preparing because when that phone call comes and they get that opportunity to go to an organization and get out on the field and show what they can do, they just have to be ready to go and it’s got to be at the highest level. Hopefully they can just keep that focus in these uncertain times.”

Related

Matt Patricia Discusses "Big Picture" Plans

4 Free Agents Lions Can Still Target on Defense

2020 Lions QB Depth Chart

3 Lions Position Battles to Watch For in 2020

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Soon Could D'Andre Swift Crack 1,000 Rushing Yards in a Season?

Our Vito Chirco opines on how long it could take Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift to crack 1,000 rushing yards in a season

Vito Chirco

by

Jmurdock

Matt Patricia Discusses "Big Picture" Plans in Media Session

Matt Patricia addressed Jarrad Davis contract situation, offseason hobbies, and how different players are training at various locations

John Maakaron

4 Free Agents Lions Can Still Target on Defense

These four players are available and can bolster Lions defense

John Maakaron

NFL Executive: “I Don’t Think the Defense Will Be Good Enough to Carry Them”

NFL executive believes Lions offense must be led by Matthew Stafford and D'Andre Swift in 2020

John Maakaron

by

EVOSTYLE

Schefter on Stafford: "He’s Good Enough to Win in This League"

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter does not agree with the negativity directed towards Detroit's franchise quarterback

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Who Wins the Showdown: 1991 or 2014 Lions?

Which team would have come away victorious in the fantasy showdown?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

2020 Lions Quarterback Depth Chart

Our Logan Lamorandier provides a look at the Detroit Lions' 2020 quarterback depth chart

Logan Lamorandier

Why Jeff Okudah in Detroit is a Perfect Fit

Read why Jeff Okudah being drafted by the Lions is a natural fit for Matt Patricia's defense

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Lions Position Battles to Watch For in 2020

Taking a look at three Detroit Lions position battles to watch for in 2020

Vito Chirco

Odds for Kenny Golladay Receiving Yards and Why He Will Go Over

Read why wide receiver Kenny Golladay can easily go over projected receiving yards total in 2020

John Maakaron