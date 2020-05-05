AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Matt Patricia Discusses "Big Picture" Plans, Training, Offseason Hobbies in Media Session

John Maakaron

It had been some time since Lions head coach Matt Patricia had addressed the media. 

In a nearly 40-minute video conference, Patricia discussed a myriad of topics with Detroit media including offseason hobbies, big-picture plans, and how different players would be handling the training regimen.

Patricia explained how excited he was to gather online with the team and the energy that permeated during the team video conference was immense.

There have been technological glitches to deal with, but the dropped call was quickly restored within two minutes and the meeting with the team resumed.

Patricia was asked about the future of linebacker Jarrad Davis. It was announced Saturday, the team did not pick of the fifth-year option on Davis' contract. 

"J.D. is a cornerstone of what we are trying to do. He's in those big-picture plans of where we are trying to go. Make sure we have the best season we can this year and go from there," Patricia said.

Patricia added, "J.D. is by far, he's a solid-rock leader. Everything you want in the program type of guy. He's everything of what we're having meetings during the offseason -- building around trying to get him to keep continuing to grow and develop to get better. He's a great kid, he's awesome."

The challenges of trying to coordinate the offseason conditioning program is immense, as players have varying degrees of workout equipment.

Patricia and the organization are attempting to individualize each player's strength and conditioning regimen, since the team decided to use the initial portion of the virtual offseason to conduct virtual meetings.

In a lighter moment, Patricia held up a ukulele when asked if he’s taken up any new hobbies while in quarantine. 

"I may call them songs, you would call them noise," Patricia said.

When asked if being at home has made him a better dad, Patricia noted, "That's probably the thing I struggle with the most with my career is just not being home. That's probably the hardest thing on me. I don't know if (quarantine has) made me a better dad, but I certainly appreciate the time I have with my kids right now."

Phase 2 begins May 11, then Phase 3 (organized team activities) begins June 1. A three-day rookie mini-camp will begin this upcoming Friday. 

Related

4 Free Agents Lions Can Still Target on Defense

2020 Lions QB Depth Chart

3 Lions Position Battles to Watch For in 2020

Odds for Kenny Golladay Receiving Yards and Why He Will Go Over

Why Jeff Okudah is a Perfect Fit

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Soon Could D'Andre Swift Crack 1,000 Rushing Yards in a Season?

Our Vito Chirco opines on how long it could take Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift to crack 1,000 rushing yards in a season

Vito Chirco

by

Jmurdock

4 Free Agents Lions Can Still Target on Defense

These four players are available and can bolster Lions defense

John Maakaron

NFL Executive: “I Don’t Think the Defense Will Be Good Enough to Carry Them”

NFL executive believes Lions offense must be led by Matthew Stafford and D'Andre Swift in 2020

John Maakaron

by

EVOSTYLE

Schefter on Stafford: "He’s Good Enough to Win in This League"

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter does not agree with the negativity directed towards Detroit's franchise quarterback

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Who Wins the Showdown: 1991 or 2014 Lions?

Which team would have come away victorious in the fantasy showdown?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

2020 Lions Quarterback Depth Chart

Our Logan Lamorandier provides a look at the Detroit Lions' 2020 quarterback depth chart

Logan Lamorandier

Why Jeff Okudah in Detroit is a Perfect Fit

Read why Jeff Okudah being drafted by the Lions is a natural fit for Matt Patricia's defense

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Lions Position Battles to Watch For in 2020

Taking a look at three Detroit Lions position battles to watch for in 2020

Vito Chirco

Odds for Kenny Golladay Receiving Yards and Why He Will Go Over

Read why wide receiver Kenny Golladay can easily go over projected receiving yards total in 2020

John Maakaron

Lions' Offense Could Be Sleeping Giant in 2020

Detroit Lions have made significant improvements to the offense, poised to have a breakout 2020 season

John Maakaron

by

ManeUP13-3