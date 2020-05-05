It had been some time since Lions head coach Matt Patricia had addressed the media.

In a nearly 40-minute video conference, Patricia discussed a myriad of topics with Detroit media including offseason hobbies, big-picture plans, and how different players would be handling the training regimen.

Patricia explained how excited he was to gather online with the team and the energy that permeated during the team video conference was immense.

There have been technological glitches to deal with, but the dropped call was quickly restored within two minutes and the meeting with the team resumed.

Patricia was asked about the future of linebacker Jarrad Davis. It was announced Saturday, the team did not pick of the fifth-year option on Davis' contract.

"J.D. is a cornerstone of what we are trying to do. He's in those big-picture plans of where we are trying to go. Make sure we have the best season we can this year and go from there," Patricia said.

Patricia added, "J.D. is by far, he's a solid-rock leader. Everything you want in the program type of guy. He's everything of what we're having meetings during the offseason -- building around trying to get him to keep continuing to grow and develop to get better. He's a great kid, he's awesome."

The challenges of trying to coordinate the offseason conditioning program is immense, as players have varying degrees of workout equipment.

Patricia and the organization are attempting to individualize each player's strength and conditioning regimen, since the team decided to use the initial portion of the virtual offseason to conduct virtual meetings.

In a lighter moment, Patricia held up a ukulele when asked if he’s taken up any new hobbies while in quarantine.

"I may call them songs, you would call them noise," Patricia said.

When asked if being at home has made him a better dad, Patricia noted, "That's probably the thing I struggle with the most with my career is just not being home. That's probably the hardest thing on me. I don't know if (quarantine has) made me a better dad, but I certainly appreciate the time I have with my kids right now."

Phase 2 begins May 11, then Phase 3 (organized team activities) begins June 1. A three-day rookie mini-camp will begin this upcoming Friday.

