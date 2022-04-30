Skip to main content

Lions Select CB Chase Lucas in Seventh Round

Lions have selected their fourth NFL Draft prospect on Day 3.

Earlier on Day 3, the Detroit Lions traded down with the Philadelphia Eagles to secure an additional seventh-round draft pick. 

After targeting a tight end and two players on defense, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes opted to select cornerback Chase Lucas at No. 237 overall.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. 

"It's been all positive things. It's all good. Thankfully, I didn't have any red flags for my character or any off-the-field issues, so the combine was really smooth," Lucas said about the feedback he received following his performance at the scouting combine, via SI's All Sun Devils. "I've been hearing a lot of good things, so let's hope that good things happen."

Lucas had a breakout campaign his redshirt freshman season, as he earned second-team All-Pac-12 and freshman All-American honors. During the aforementioned season, he recorded 59 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups. 

In his final season at Arizona State, Lucas amassed 34 tackles and six pass breakups, before opting out of the team's bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

From 2017-2021, Lucas forced 32 incompletions, the most of any player in the Pac-12 during that timespan. 

Barring any additional trades, the Lions do not possess any further picks in this year's draft, and will conclude with eight total selections. 

Picks made by Lions in 2022 NFL Draft

