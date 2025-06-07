New Detroit Tiger Has Ties to Detroit Lions
New Detroit Tigers infielder Jahmai Jones has connections to the Detroit Lions, and made a big first impression in the city that his family has previously called home.
Pinch-hitting in the eighth inning of Detroit's Friday night showdown against the Chicago Cubs, Jones blasted the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a solo home run. Just hours prior to that moment, he learned that he was being called up from Triple-A Toledo and added to the major league roster.
It was a special moment for Jones, and not just because it was his second-career home run. His family has deep ties to Detroit, with his father Andre (1992) and brother T.J. (2015-18) both spending time playing for the Lions in the NFL in their respective careers.
As a result, he was able to add to a family legacy that was built in Motown.
"Obviously, Detroit has a special place in my heart just because of the family ties," Jones said, via the Detroit Free Press. "So being able to do it myself and add to it, it's everything I could ask for."
Jones contributed again on Saturday, hitting a single in his second at-bat with the team on Saturday in a 6-1 loss to the Cubs.
Saturday marked the 71st game in his career, which has spanned parts of five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees and now the Detroit Tigers.
