'It Can Happen Fast': Lions Still Confident After Ragnow Retires
The Detroit Lions are navigating the future after Frank Ragnow's shocking retirement.
One of the most decorated centers in recent memory elected to hang up his cleats on Monday, citing an array of injuries. As a result, the Lions are evaluating their options as to who will take over the middle of the offensive line.
Currently, veteran Graham Glasgow appears to be the top option given his experience playing the position in spot duty when Ragnow was out with injury. Over the last two seasons, Glasgow has started four games at center.
Additionally, the team has rookie guard Tate Ratledge being cross-trained at the position. While Ragnow was absent from OTAs, Ratledge has received plenty of reps at the position with the first-team offense.
Coach Dan Campbell is not new to situations like these, and as a result believes that the team can quickly find solutions. When Campbell was on staff with the New Orleans Saints, the organization had drafted Erik McCoy in the second round of the 2019 draft after veteran Max Unger had retired.
The Saints went to McCoy as their full-time starter as a rookie. Though there were some growing pains, McCoy found his groove and has gone on to make two Pro Bowl appearances.
“Experience is big. It is. But I think it’s whether it’s there or it’s the guy next to you, that can help out a lot too. But you’re going to need some experience somewhere in there and as long as you have that, you’re OK," Campbell said. "I mentioned this before — Erik McCoy, he played center in college at Texas A&M when I was at New Orleans and Max Unger had just retired. We were fortunate we drafted him, and he was plug and play. We put him in. He grew quickly, quickly, quickly. By game three, game four, he was cooking. Doesn’t mean you won’t have growing pains, but it can happen fast.”
Whether it's Glasgow, Ratledge or an under-the-radar option like 2024 undrafted free agent Kingsley Eguakun, the Lions are evaluating all avenues to replace one of the organization's best ever centers.
Ragnow's absence in OTAs allowed the Lions to get a look at what life without him will be like, and his retirement sets up an intriguing training camp position battle.