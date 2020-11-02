Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland did not take too kindly to being asked about critics who say his team doesn't deserve as much credit for recently defeating teams with only one win.

Recall, Detroit's last two victories came against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons -- two teams which only had one victory when Detroit defeated them.

“Who cares what these critics have to say, because they don’t play in this league,” an agitated Reggie Ragland said Sunday. “They don’t play football. This league is hard to win. I don’t care if it’s one-win teams, two-win teams. These critics don’t play in this league. They don’t understand. Getting a win in this league is as hard as it is. I don’t care what no critic got to say.

“Damn them. That’s why they sit behind the desk and write on papers. They don’t play this game.”

Prior to this season, Ragland spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 42 games, he secured 160 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception.

Ragland explained last week that Detroit's defense had started to gain confidence, since it had started to make teams more one-dimensional.

"Everybody's doing their damn job. And we know we're a good damn defense. We just knew if everybody do their job and make teams one-dimensional, we'll have a good chance at winning ballgames, and that's what we're starting to do," Ragland explained.

