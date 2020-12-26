Detroit Lions' Week 16 Inactives: Ragnow Inactive, Decker Active

The Detroit Lions (5-9) are 9.5-point home underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5).

In one of the most chaotic weeks in recent memory, Detroit will be without interim head coach Darrell Bevell and defensive coordinator Cory Undlin on Saturday.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince was named the replacement for Bevell.

Evan Rothstein will call the plays for the defense, while Sean Ryan will be responsible for calling the offensive plays.

Bevell explained on Thursday that while he and several members of the defensive coaching staff cannot have any contact with the team during the game on Saturday, the absent staff still participated in preparations all throughout the week.

“As far as the day-to-day, all the way up to gameday, we’ll be doing our same roles," Bevell said. "Again, today, I did our normal red-(zone) area installs. We’re watching practice virtually, we’re talking, making corrections with the coaches after, still have all our meetings. Everything is exactly the same. Tomorrow’s meetings will be the same. Just will not be able to be there on gameday.”

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

Kenny Golladay - WR

Jayron Kearse - S

Jamie Collins - LB

Logan Stenberg - OL

Tyrell Crosby - OL

Frank Herron - DL

Frank Ragnow - C

