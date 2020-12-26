NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
3 Players That Must Shine to Beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Read more on the three players that must shine this week in order for the Lions to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Author:
Publish date:

Here are the three players that must perform well this week in order for the Lions to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DE Romeo Okwara 

The 25-year-old is coming off a game in which he recorded the first safety of his NFL career. 

If the Lions want to come anywhere close to producing a consistent pass rush against Tom Brady this afternoon, Okwara will be key to making it happen.

WR Marvin Jones Jr. 

Jones has gone for over 100 yards receiving in two of his last three games, including 10 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown last week against the Tennessee Titans.

With star Detroit wideout Kenny Golladay out for an eighth straight week, it will be vital for Jones to continue his strong play.

RB D'Andre Swift 

Swift started for just the second time as a pro a week ago against the Titans, and delivered a rather solid performance, outside of a fumble.

He finished the contest with 15 carries for 67 yards and a score, good for a yards-per-carry average of 4.5 yards. 

The Buccaneers come into this Week 16 matchup, as the No. 1 ranked run defense in the league. 

In fact, they rank No. 1 in total rushing yards allowed (1,089), rushing TDs allowed (nine) and rushing yards permitted per carry (3.4). 

So, if the Lions want to get anything going on the ground, a lot will likely be riding on the performance of the team's most talented back in Swift.

