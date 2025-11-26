Lions Waive DL, CB, Re-Sign Safety to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions continued to clear a path for several injured players to return to action on Tuesday afternoon.

After it was reported that cornerback Arthur Maulet was waived, the team also officially announced cornerback Nick Whiteside and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson were also waived.

Safety Erick Hallett was re-signed to the practice squad.

Detroit has several players returning from injury, so roster spaces needed to be cleared. Those that have the potential to return include defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal and offensive lineman Miles Frazier.

Jefferson only appeared in the Lions' Week 6 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, but did not record any statistics in 14 snaps.

Whiteside caught the attention of supporters with his play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With several defensive backs injured, the former UFL defensive back was part of the "Legion of Whom."

D.J. Reed, Khalil Dorsey and Terrion Arnold are returning to action, and made it increasingly difficult for the 25-year-old to keep his roster spot. In recent weeks, his role was primarily on the special teams unit.

Lomas Brown received Pro Football Hall of Fame news at charity event

Former NFL offensive lineman Lomas Brown received word at a local charity event that he's advanced and is a semifinalist for the 2025 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, the current Lions color commentator expressed his gratitude for the acknowledgement and for the team's public relations department creating a public campaign to raise awareness of his career accomplishments.

“First of all, I thank the voters, but I want to thank this incredible PR department that we have here because they’ve really put in a lot of work to kind of push me out there and to thank the Lions,” Brown told local reporters. “I’m just thankful today to be able to get to a point where I’ve never gotten that in the Hall of Fame selection, and yeah, I’m just thankful.”

Dan Campbell expressed Brown, a former teammate with the New York Giants, deserved to be enshrined.

“I don’t care what team he was on or how long he played or where he started, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, man,” said Campbell. “Hell of a dude. Hell of a player. Productive for that long, for that many years. Durability, production, the whole thing. Congrats to him, man. Onward.”

