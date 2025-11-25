Joe Burrow Pokes Fun at Lions Losing Plenty During Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions are a staple on Thanksgiving for many current and former NFL players.

This week, many players have been asked about their childhood memories on a day that is known for food, family and NFL football.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to lead his team against the Baltimore Ravens in his first game on Thanksgiving.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since Week 2, when he underwent a surgery to address a serious turf toe condition.

Speaking with reporters ahead of his first start returning to action, the talented signal-caller pointed out the Lions did not exactly win a significant amount of Thanksgiving during his childhood.

“I think, just like a lot of kids, you grow up going through Thanksgiving, you have your meals with your family, and then you go sit on the couch. Typically, there's not a lot on, except football,” Burrow expressed. “Back in the day, it was Lions and somebody, you go watch Matthew Stafford throw for 300, 400-something yards with Calvin Johnson. And probably lose the game. But it was fun to watch. Those are memories you have, so I always kind of wanted to be the person out there.”

Joe Burrow throws SHADE at Detroit Lions @MySportsUpdate pic.twitter.com/GA8LwcX1Gf — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) November 25, 2025

Despite the Bengals have a 3-8 record, the former No. 1 overall pick still wanted to return to action to finish out the season.

"You look at it from my perspective, I am a football player," Burrow said. "If I get hurt, I am going to go through the rehab process, and then I am going to let everyone know when I can play. I will not ever go to someone and say, 'Yeah, I'm healthy, but I'm not going out there and play.' I am never ever going to live my life being scared that something may happen."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked on Tuesday what the Packers game at home means to him this year.

“It’s opportunity. I mean, this one’s about to be on us again, which that’s exciting. You ramp it back up. You’ve only got a few days, you’re trying to get everything in that you can to help your guys get ready to go. They’re in the right mindset, and then you just cut them loose, man, you let them go. Let them go play their game and show up and just compete," said Campbell. "And that’s where our guys, that’s what they do, man, they do well. They show up, they compete, man. So, I think just big-time opponent, really good team, division game, Thanksgiving, first game on. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI