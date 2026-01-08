The Detroit Lions have already reached to a former NFL head coach to inquire about becoming their next offensive coordinator.

According to NFL media, the Lions have reached out to former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

After John Morton was dismissed earlier this week, the other name that has been linked to the opening has been former NFL quarterback David Blough.

Dan Campbell indicated he would do his due diligence to determine what staff changes would need to take place, following a disappointing 2025 NFL season.

"Well, the first thing I’ve got to figure out is the staff. I need to make sure that, where do we go from here? I just need to either, I need to make sure that I feel good about where the guys are at, the positions they’re in," said Campbell. "Or do we tweak a couple of things, move a couple of guys, do we stay pat? Those are the things I’ve got to sort through, that’s the first for me. That’s what I’ve got to get through. And I’ve got to do some digging here.”

McDaniel would appear to be a solid fit in Detroit, given he is viewed as one of the NFL's top offensive minds.

Detroit's offense took a step backwards in 2025, as the rushing attack was not consistent, especially against top defenses.

Campbell still expressed at his season-ending media session what he was proud of, despite giving himself a failing grade for the team not earning a spot in the playoffs.

“Well, I’m proud of the way these guys just responded every week. That’s not easy. You win, you lose, you win, you lose, you win. And for these guys to - of course it can get frustrating, but they came back to work every Wednesday and they went after it, they tried to improve," said Campbell. "You go out to the games and they bust their (expletive) and it just sometimes it didn’t work the way you wanted it to. But this group man, they never laid down, they just came back in, they were great teammates.

"I appreciate that, the work ethic that these guys had," Campbell explained further. "Obviously the most disappointing thing is, I said this to them yesterday, I said it last night - we were one play away from getting in, basically. One play, either Minnesota game or Pittsburgh, you’re probably in. You have a good chance. And so, that’s how close it is. But that’s what this League is.”

