Packers Draft ‘Little Stick of Dynamite’ Javon Bullard
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A few days before the 2024 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he wasn’t necessarily looking for a big safety to pair with the playmaking veteran Xavier McKinney.
True to his word, Gutekunst during the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night selected Javon Bullard. The Georgia star is about 2 inches shorter and 15 pounds lighter than another of the top available safeties, Washington State’s Jaden Hicks.
However, Bullard was called a “little stick of dynamite” by Georgia coach Kirby Smart for a reason. At 5-foot-10 1/2 and 198 pounds, Bullard plays like a bigger safety but with excellent coverage skills.
“He’s 200 pounds and he shows up with the intention of making the physical tackle,” assistant director of college scouting Pat Moore said. “So, he plays with high energy. Volatile’s not the word, but he’s aggressive and physical and plays football in a physical and aggressive, energetic manner.”
Rather than an old-school box safety, Gutekunst was looking for versatility. That’s what Bullard was for the powerful Bulldogs. By snaps, Bullard in 2023 played 362 deep, 144 in the slot and 80 in the box. In 2022, he played 510 in the slot and just 12 deep.
“Just being that versatile Swiss Army knife that the team needs,” Bullard said in a Zoom call. “Whatever they ask me to do, I will definitely do that and I try to do it at a high level.”
The versatility is why he was the pick over the likes of Hicks and Utah’s Cole Bishop. He was the second safety off the board behind only Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin, who went 47th overall to the Giants.
“I think probably his ability to play more nickel than some of those guys” is why he was the pick, Moore said. “We felt like him at the second level, playing that slot and playing a little bit more nickel, with the ability to play safety, as well, was probably a strength. Just really we have a good feel for him and who he is and what he’s going to bring to our defense intangible-wise, too.”
Bullard had two interceptions in both seasons. Stationed closer to the line of scrimmage in 2022, he had career highs of 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses. In the College Football Playoffs, he was the Defensive MVP of the semifinal and championship games; he had two interceptions in beating TCU for the national title. In 2023, he had career highs of seven passes defensed and 56 tackles to earn all-SEC second-team honors. Then, he was voted the team’s top safety at the Senior Bowl.
According to Pro Football Focus, 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its best guess of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 53.8 percent, which tied for 16th. He gave up zero touchdowns, meaning a scant passer rating of 34.0. He ranked 21st with a missed-tackle rate of 10.8 percent (seven misses).
“I believe versatility kind of stands me apart,” Bullard said. “But, aside of that, just pure want-to. Just pure want-to and passion for the game. I'm one of those players that's literally willing to do anything, whether that's special teams. I'll pour water in your cup if you want me to, man. I'm just a guy that loves the game and loves the environment and loves the joy that they bring each other.”
In 2019, the Packers signed Adrian Amos in free agency and drafted Darnell Savage in the first round. This year, they signed McKinney in free agency and drafted Bullard at No. 58 overall. It’s part of a sweeping remodel of the safety room, with McKinney and Bullard coming and Savage, Jonathan Owens and Rudy Ford going.
“It’s a huge honor to play beside such a great player and (I) look forward to playing beside him,” Bullard said. “It’s funny how things work, because he was a guy on my Alabama visit, I took a picture with him. It’s crazy how things really work out and right in front of your face how time changes.”
