8 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Inside Linebackers Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After years of mediocre play at inside linebacker, the Green Bay Packers won the equivalent of the PowerBall with the low-cost signing of De’Vondre Campbell. Then, in the first round of this year’s draft, they selected Georgia’s Quay Walker. With the first practice of training camp set for July 27, here is a preview of the inside linebackers.

Packers Inside Linebackers Depth Chart

De’Vondre Campbell played all 64 games with 60 starts from 2017 through 2020. Last offseason, he remained unsigned until the Packers inked him to a one-year, $2 million contract in June. For a bargain price, the Packers were rewarded with an All-Pro season. Campbell tackled, covered and led, making him a steal in every form and fashion. After a season in which he led the NFL in solo tackles until getting the day off for the Week 18 finale, Campbell signed a five-year contract worth $50 million.

Krys Barnes, an undrafted free agent in 2020 who played at the same high school as Jordan Love, has started 23 of a possible 33 games in his two seasons. In 16 games (13 starts) last year, Barnes played almost 50 percent of the defensive snaps and finished third on the team with 79 tackles. On a per-snap basis, he recorded more tackles than Campbell. He figures to enter training camp as the starter alongside Campbell.

Quay Walker, an incredible combination of size and athleticism, was the first of Green Bay’s two first-round draft picks. A first-time starter as a senior, Walker had 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackle for losses among his 67 tackles to help the powerhouse Georgia Bulldogs win the national championship. There was not a lot of big-play production. In four seasons, he broke up three passes, had zero interceptions and forced zero fumbles.