9 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Outside Linebackers Preview

Tipa Galeai went from the practice squad to key backup thanks to injuries to Za’Darius Smith, Ramsey, Chauncey Rivers and Whitney Mercilus. Playing off the bench for the final seven games, he averaged 21.7 snaps and contributed 12 tackles and one sack. In a position group filled with power players, Galeai is the guy with the quicks. His pass-rush win rate was a feeble 9.0 percent.

Randy Ramsey was in line to be a key backup at outside linebacker at this time last year. Instead, he suffered a broken ankle during training camp and missed the season. An undrafted free agent in 2019, “Rambo” had two tackles on defense and nine on special teams in 2020. He said he is healthy and will be ready for Day 1 of camp.

La’Darius Hamilton was plucked off Tampa Bay’s practice squad after Za’Darius Smith was shut down in September. An undrafted free agent in 2020 out of North Texas, he played 64 snaps on defense in six games and contributed three tackles (all against the Rams) and two quarterback hits. His pass-rush win rate in limited action was 17.1 percent; the league median was 14.2 percent.

Kingsley Enagbare, a fifth-round pick out of South Carolina, had 15 sacks and 24 tackles for losses in four seasons. His draft prospects were crushed by a poor Scouting Combine (4.87 in the 40) and an even worse pro day (4.96). While he might not be fast over 40 yards, he looked pretty quick over 5 yards during the offseason practices. “Power is his game,” scout Patrick Moore said during the draft.

Kobe Jones – aka the “Mayor of Starkville” – made the roster as a tryout player at the rookie camp. He had seven sacks and 22 tackles for losses in four seasons at Mississippi State, including two sacks as a senior in 2020. Last year, he spent training camp with the Falcons and served a short stint on the Dolphins’ practice squad. “I’m really excited about having Kobe here,” new outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich said.

Chauncey Manac chose SEC powerhouse Georgia as a four-star prospect. He redshirted in 2016, transferred to Garden City Community College for 2017 and then spent his final four seasons at Louisiana. As a super-senior last season, he led the team with 10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for losses among his 57 tackles. His 40 pressures, according to PFF, were more than Day 2 draft picks Josh Paschal and DeAngelo Malone.