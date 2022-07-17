NFC North Insiders: Most Important Rookies

Quay Walker, the first of the team’s first-round picks, could really change the way the Packers have done their defensive business for years. Teams can talk until they’re blue in the face about the need to stop the run but, really, the key is stopping the pass.

To accomplish that, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and his predecessor, Mike Pettine, played a lot of dime defense the past few seasons. That’s six defensive backs, with a safety taking the place of the second inside linebacker. More speed on the field, in theory, means better coverage. The drawback is it leaves the team with too few big guys to consistently stop the run. Too often, teams would spread the field on first-and-10 and run the ball for 5 easy yards. Or, worse, spread the field on third-and-1 and run the ball for an easy first down.

Because Walker is so big and fast, the Packers might be able to have the best of both worlds with the size to stop the run but the speed to slow down quarterbacks. Better run defense on first down means more third-and-longs, and that should play into Barry’s hands.

Meanwhile, everyone knows the Packers’ predicament at receiver following the offseason trade of Davante Adams. Somehow, they must replace his prolific production. The Packers drafted three receivers, including Christian Watson in the second round and Romeo Doubs in the fourth round.

At 6-foot-4 and with 4.36 speed in the 40, Watson has an elite set of tools. Watson’s Relative Athletic Score rivals that of former Lions star Calvin Johnson. That’s not to compare a rookie to a Hall of Famer, but Johnson’s size-speed-skill made him one of the most uncoverable receivers in NFL history. Of Watson, GM Brian Gutekunst said: “His athletic traits are off the chart.” Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich predicted Watson would become a “problem” for opposing defenses.

Doubs isn’t quite as big or fast, but he was one of the best deep-ball prospects in this year’s draft. He got behind the defense on several occasions during the offseason practices.

Whether it’s Watson, Doubs, seventh-rounder Samori Toure or a combination of the three, the Packers will need at least one of their rookie wideouts to become a reliable playmaker by the time the calendar turns to December.