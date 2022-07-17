NFC North Insiders: Most Important Rookies
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Whether it’s pots and pans or a showroom-fresh set of wheels, everyone loves what’s shiny and new. It’s not just new. It’s new and improved!
So it is with NFL Draft picks. The first-round pick is a sure-fire star. The second- and third-rounders will be immediate starters. Those Day 3 picks are full of steals. Amazingly, every player who was drafted was the player the team was targeting several picks in advance. That third-round selection? Teams thought about picking him in the second round. And don’t forget that seventh-rounder. The general manager just couldn’t believe he was still on the board.
Our NFC North insiders – Bill Huber of Packer Central, Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest and John Maakaron of All Lions – get you ready for the 2022 NFL season with a 12-piece roundtable discussion. In Part 10 of this series, here are each team’s most important rookies.
Green Bay Packers: LB Quay Walker, WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs
Quay Walker, the first of the team’s first-round picks, could really change the way the Packers have done their defensive business for years. Teams can talk until they’re blue in the face about the need to stop the run but, really, the key is stopping the pass.
To accomplish that, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and his predecessor, Mike Pettine, played a lot of dime defense the past few seasons. That’s six defensive backs, with a safety taking the place of the second inside linebacker. More speed on the field, in theory, means better coverage. The drawback is it leaves the team with too few big guys to consistently stop the run. Too often, teams would spread the field on first-and-10 and run the ball for 5 easy yards. Or, worse, spread the field on third-and-1 and run the ball for an easy first down.
Because Walker is so big and fast, the Packers might be able to have the best of both worlds with the size to stop the run but the speed to slow down quarterbacks. Better run defense on first down means more third-and-longs, and that should play into Barry’s hands.
Meanwhile, everyone knows the Packers’ predicament at receiver following the offseason trade of Davante Adams. Somehow, they must replace his prolific production. The Packers drafted three receivers, including Christian Watson in the second round and Romeo Doubs in the fourth round.
At 6-foot-4 and with 4.36 speed in the 40, Watson has an elite set of tools. Watson’s Relative Athletic Score rivals that of former Lions star Calvin Johnson. That’s not to compare a rookie to a Hall of Famer, but Johnson’s size-speed-skill made him one of the most uncoverable receivers in NFL history. Of Watson, GM Brian Gutekunst said: “His athletic traits are off the chart.” Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich predicted Watson would become a “problem” for opposing defenses.
Doubs isn’t quite as big or fast, but he was one of the best deep-ball prospects in this year’s draft. He got behind the defense on several occasions during the offseason practices.
Whether it’s Watson, Doubs, seventh-rounder Samori Toure or a combination of the three, the Packers will need at least one of their rookie wideouts to become a reliable playmaker by the time the calendar turns to December.
Minnesota Vikings: S Lewis Cine and CB Andrew Booth Jr.
The Vikings' top two draft picks are the obvious answers here, since fellow top-70 picks Ed Ingram (RG) and Brian Asamoah (ILB) seem unlikely to have major roles early in their rookie seasons.
Cine, who the Vikings picked after controversially trading down 20 spots in the first round, should be expected to beat out Camryn Bynum for the starting spot next to Harrison Smith. The Georgia product brings a remarkable blend of football IQ, downhill violence, and coverage ability to the table. Assuming he starts, he'll be a big part of Ed Donatell's defense, which has its safeties begin almost every play in a two-high shell before rotating into various looks after the snap.
There may be some growing pains for Cine, but he has all the physical tools and talent to be an upgrade over Xavier Woods right away. He couldn't have asked for a better situation than landing in Minnesota, where he'll get to learn from Smith while playing alongside him. Don't be surprised if Cine stuffs the stat sheet with tackles, pass breakups and a few turnovers created in Year 1.
Booth, selected 10 picks later in a trade-up move, might not be a Week 1 starter, as he'll have to beat out third-year corner Cameron Dantzler. At some point, though — whether due to injuries or coaching decisions — the former Clemson star's number will almost certainly be called. Patrick Peterson is 32 and Dantzler has missed time due to injury in both of his NFL seasons. Booth’s elite athleticism and ball skills should help him hold his own on the outside as a rookie. If he can stay healthy, he'll have a chance to establish himself as one of the steals of this year's draft.
Chicago Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr. and CB Kyler Gordon
Neither of the most important Bears rookies will be the most successful one, as safety Jaquan Brisker looks situated to make the biggest impact. However, both Jones and Gordon are the most important because their roles are more crucial to the team's success on each side of the ball.
Gordon is critical because last year's defense played with only one legitimate starting cornerback, and he'll give the Bears one on each side when put on the field with Jaylon Johnson. The Bears were last in opponent passer rating against in 2021 and have had one interception by cornerbacks each of the last two seasons, so getting the type of playmaking they anticipate from Gordon would be huge.
Of 105 cornerbacks in this draft class with 296-plus coverage snaps, the Washington product ranked 18th with a 50.0 percent completion rate, 12th with 17.3 snaps per reception and fourth with a 43.3 passer rating allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
Jones' role on offense would be as an all-around type of target who can gain yards after the short catch or even rush with the ball in order to help open up the attack. Jones spent four seasons at USC and his final two seasons at Tennessee. With the Volunteers, he caught 84 passes for 1,087 yards (12.9 average) and 10 touchdowns. Plus, he earned All-American accolades as a senior, when he averaged 27.3 yards per kickoff return with one touchdown and 15.1 yards per punt return.
With 4.31-second speed in the 40 at 6-foot, 204 pounds, the Bears would like to think Jones can be a Deebo Samuel type, although this seems a bit optimistic. It's a key role, also, because their No. 2 receiver after Darnell Mooney is unproven Byron Pringle, and they'll need an insurance policy if the former Chiefs receiver falters.
Detroit Lions: DE Aidan Hutchinson and LB Malcolm Rodriguez
The Lions’ roster does not feature many players on defense that are considered the best at their position.
Over the past couple of seasons, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department have made a concerted effort to retool the defense.
Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, represents everything the organization is seeking to become, as he is known as a relentless, hard-working player who has the potential to contribute on the defensive line for the next decade.
At Michigan, he had a dominant senior season with 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. That earned him a bunch of major awards, including Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He aced the Scouting Combine with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.88.
His success will be imperative for the rebuilding process, as the team has invested several high draft picks for players on the defensive line.
Linebacker is a position that supporters question the most, as the team hasn’t had a dominant linebacker since Chris Spielman. Rodriguez has an opportunity to make an impact early in his career.
At Oklahoma State, Rodriguez started 48 times and played in 60 consecutive games during his five seasons. Taking advantage of the bonus COVID year in 2021, Rodriguez was a first-team All-American with three sacks and 16.5 tackles for losses among his 130 stops. He’s only 5-foot-11 but has 4.52 speed.
The coaching staff even sees the potential for Rodriquez to lead and eventually could be tasked with donning the green dot for coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense.
