NFC North Insiders: Players Most Likely to Surprise

It’s easy to overlook Rodgers. Trust me, I know through experience. Every time I sort through the contenders to help offset the loss of Davante Adams, I think about returning veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. I think about veteran addition Sammy Watkins. And, of course, I consider the three draft picks: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

It’s easy to forget about Rodgers. The Packers essentially did last season, after all. After trading for Cobb at the start of training camp, the third-round pick’s rookie season was shoved to the back burner. He caught 4-of-8 passes for 45 yards, including zero during the eight games preceding Week 18. On punt returns, he made fielding kicks the equivalent of one of those choose-your-own-adventure stories.

But Rodgers was a productive player at Clemson, and the Packers moved up in the third round to get him for a reason. He knows the offense, and he feels more fit after dropping a few pounds in the offseason.

Cobb – his longtime mentor – remains on the roster and will start training camp as the No. 1 in the slot. Cobb probably will open the season as a primary player but look for Rodgers, who is nine years younger than Cobb, to get more opportunities as the season progresses because he’s a much bigger threat with the ball in his hands. It was an incredibly small skill-set but he used his powerful build and short-area speed to lead the team’s receivers in YAC per catch last season.