NFC North Insiders: Biggest Remaining Question

Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons thanks in part to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. Over the last six seasons, no receiver in the NFL caught more passes, piled up more yards or scored more touchdown than Adams. With talent and incredible connection, they were unstoppable together.

The problem is the Packers didn’t add to significant assets to their receiver corps until it was too late. In the five drafts from 2016 through 2020, the Packers drafted six receivers. The earliest was J’Mon Moore with a compensatory pick at the end of the fourth round. None of those six are even on the roster today, leaving the cupboard relatively bare.

With the offseason trade of Adams, the Packers signed veteran Sammy Watkins, whose lone 1,000-yard season came way back in 2015, and drafted Christian Watson in the second round, Romeo Doubs in the fourth round and Samori Toure in the seventh round. Those four, along with veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and 2021 third-round slot Amari Rodgers, will battle for their place on the depth chart in training camp.

Ultimately, the entire season will boil down to this question: Who will get open? Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback and Matt LaFleur has a great scheme but, at some pivotal moment in a hugely important game, somebody is going to have to win their route and make a play. Will that be Lazard? Watkins? One of the rookies? Or will GM Brian Gutekunst have to go shopping?