Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search

Stats for Packers Seventh-Round Pick Kylin Hill

After rushing for 1,350 yards in 2019, Kylin Hill proved one thing during his abbreviated final season.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used their seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft on Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill. Here’s a look at Hill’s four-year career with the Bulldogs.

Kylin Hill’s Stats at Mississippi State

Few players lost more money during the 2020 season than Hill. In 2019, he rushed for 1,350 yards (5.6 average) and 10 touchdowns. Hill paced the SEC in rushing yards per game, was second-team all-conference and won the Conerly Trophy as the best college player in the state of Mississippi.

Then came 2020, with Hill going from a potential Day 2 pick to one of the last picks of the draft. New coach Mike Leach installed his Air Raid system, which made the running game an afterthought. After Hill was suspended for a game, he opted out of the rest of the season. In three games, he rushed 15 times for 58 yards (3.9 average). However, he did catch 23 passes for 237 yards (10.3 average). He tied the school record with 15 catches vs. Kentucky and broke the school record for most receiving yards by a running back with 158 vs. LSU.

“I feel like I can produce pretty well” as a receiver, he said. “I can catch the ball out of the backfield very well. Really just ready to do whatever they want me to do it. I’m going to go 100 percent to try to produce the best I can so we can win these games. I’m ready to go.”

In 40 games (27 starts), Hill ranks eighth in school history with 2,535 rushing yards.

Going Beyond the Box Score

In four seasons with Green Bay, Jamaal Williams was a tough, no-nonsense runner and an asset in the passing game. Hill is of the same mold. At 5-10 1/2 and 214 pounds, Hill’s not a big man but he’s got a big-back mentality. He’s a tough, decisive runner. For his career, according to Sports Info Solutions, he averaged 3.2 yards after contact and forced 28 missed tackles per 100 touches. For context, North Carolina’s Michael Carter ranked fifth in the draft class with 28 missed tackles per 100 touches in 2020.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hill had just one drop in 2020. In the aforementioned game against LSU, 155 of his 158 receiving yards came after the catch.

The fastest way to the doghouse is fumbling. He finished his career with 448 consecutive touches without a fumble dating to his freshman year. If he can clean up his pass-protection technique, he’s got a chance to join Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to give the Packers a potent backfield.

“He’s a very talented individual,” Gutekunst said. “We were surprised to see him on the board that late and were kind of holding our breath there in the seventh round, but we were excited to get him. He’s an explosive athlete as a runner, catches the ball really well, and he may be able to add some special teams value, as well.”

Packers Add 16 Rookies, Including Nine Draft Picks

First round: Georgia CB Eric Stokes

More Stokes: Blown away by more than 40 time

More Stokes: In-Depth Stats

Second round: Ohio State C Josh Myers

More Myers: Stands tall in strong center class

More Myers: In-Depth Stats

Third round: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

More Rodgers: Gutekunst loses trade but wins player he coveted

More Rodgers: In-Depth Stats

Fourth round: Ole Miss OL Royce Newman

More Newman: In-Depth Stats

Fifth round: Florida DT Tedarrell Slaton

More Slaton: In-Depth Stats

Fifth round: Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles

More Jean-Charles: In-Depth Stats

Sixth round: Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen

More Van Lanen: In-Depth Stats

Sixth round: Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie

More McDuffie: In-Depth Stats

Seventh round: Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill

Undrafted: Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen

Undrafted: Iowa OL Coy Cronk

Undrafted: San Jose State WR Bailey Gaither

Undrafted: San Diego State OL Jacob Capra

Undrafted: Michigan OLB Carlo Kemp

Undrafted: Illinois State S Christian Uphoff

Undrafted: Iowa DT Jack Heflin

USATSI_13704258
News

Stats for Packers Seventh-Round Pick Kylin Hill

Packers_SixthRound_Pick_Isaiah_McDuffie-6095f7d2b25bef619bcc3aa8_May_08_2021_2_41_02
News

Stats for Packers Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah McDuffie

Packers_OL_Cole_Van_Lanen_on_NFL_Dreams-6094a9519fdd81120ff0cc5a_1_May_07_2021_2_49_17_poster
News

Stats for Packers Sixth-Round Pick Cole Van Lanen

Shemar_JeanCharles_Led_Nation_in_Passes_-609402fe9fdd81120ff0cb88_1_May_06_2021_15_02_58_poster
News

Stats for Packers Fifth-Round Pick Shemar Jean-Charles

Packers_FifthRound_Pick_Tedarrell_Slaton-6093f44b9fdd81120ff0cb56_1_May_06_2021_14_01_02_poster
News

Stats for Packers Fifth-Round Pick Tedarrell Slaton

9105478
News

Kuhn Believes Rodgers Will Be Packers’ Quarterback in 2021

Green_Bay_Packers_Free_Agency_Through_Ma-6092e879b25bef619bcc3606_1_May_05_2021_18_52_02_poster
News

Buccaneers Sign Former Packers S Raven Greene

USATSI_15479173(1)
News

The Onion Sacks ‘Unhinged’ Rodgers

USATSI_12579812
News

Favre Doesn’t Expect Rodgers Will Play Again for Packers