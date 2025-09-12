Carolina Panthers rookie Nic Scourton expects bigger role in Week 2
The Carolina Panthers allowed 200 yards rushing in last Sunday’s 26-10 loss at Jacksonville. Dating back to last season, it actually marked the seventh straight game that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit were burned for a double c-note on the ground. The Panthers’ defense also failed to come up with a sack in the 16-point loss. These were both areas of concern in 2024.
Arguably, the latter fact that the team failed to get any heat on Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence was more disappointing. Evero’s defense only recorded one quarterback hit in the game. Panthers’ writer Joseph Person of The Athletic has this reminder about what general manager Dan Morgan did this offseason.
“The Panthers drafted a pair of edge rushers this year,” explained Person, “trading up for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the second and third rounds, respectively. Neither was much of a factor in the Week 1 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Scourton played 18 of the 66 defensive snaps without recording a tackle or pressure, while Umanmielen logged eight snaps with one tackle—on Travis Hunter’s first reception in the NFL.”
Person believes that both rookies will “get more of a look this week at Arizona…”
Panthers’ rookie OLB Nick Scourton figures to see more snaps in Week 2
“The Panthers believe Scourton can be effective setting the edge in the run game and rushing the passer,” added Person. “So he may wind up with more snaps than Umanmielen, a situational pass rusher with good length, bend and a quick first step."
“I think the coaches are putting a little bigger role on me,” said Scourton (via Person). “So I’m just going out there to make plays. It’s just football. I’ve been doing it my whole life.”
Scourton hopes to be much more a factor against the Cardinals on Sunday. He totaled zero tackles on defense nor special teams last week, and heard his number called once via an unnecessary roughness penalty (offset by a Jaguars’ offensive holding call) in the third quarter when the Panthers punted. Ouch.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN analyst breaks down what went wrong with Bryce Young Week 1
Panthers vs. Cardinals: Experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup
PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Panthers
Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Panthers’ injury report for Week 2