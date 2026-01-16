5 things the Carolina Panthers must do to improve on 2025 success

By every possible account, the 2025 season was a success for the Carolina Panthers. They may have been 8-9 and -69 in point differential, but those are still massive steps up from 2024. Last year, they were 5-12 and had a -193 point differential.

Three wins and a much better point differential is substantial after one year, and all signs point to them getting even better in 2026. How can they ensure they achieve their goals and continue their ascent?

How the Panthers can get even better in 2026

Find/develop a pass rush

With Ejiro Evero sticking around, the Panthers need to find a way to make his scheme work. Getting pressure on the quarterback is the single best way to do that.

Maybe Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, who both looked like future mainstays on the D-line, develop further and become the duo we expected, but it's more likely they need to draft or sign someone. Either way, it needs to be done.

Add another pass-catcher

The Panthers need a tight end badly, but they could probably survive the lack of one if they had three viable wide receivers, so either one is fine. If they're drafting someone, it should probably be a tight end, though.

Regardless, Bryce Young needs another weapon. The running backs don't catch passes out of the backfield well, and there are two viable wide receivers right now. It's better than it has been, but the Panthers can't rest on their laurels now.

Find consistency in play calling

Bryce Young's play is somewhat up-and-down, but the bigger culprit is the play-calling. There's no reason the Panthers should be this volatile week after week, and it comes down to coaching.

A 448-yard day shouldn't be followed up by that first New Orleans Saints game, which was very ugly. The offense needs to find a way to land in the middle when they're not hot instead of landing at rock bottom every other week.

Continue to develop

The Panthers have a very young roster, and they got a ton of playing time from their 2025 rookie class, so there's every reason to believe they'll get even better.

Tetairoa McMillan, Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, Lathan Ransom, Princely Umanmielen, Trevin Wallace, and Ja'Tavion Sanders are all players it's reasonable to think haven't hit their ceilings. When they do, the Panthers will be much better.

Get better coverage in the middle

Maybe the Panthers need to scheme up something better for the middle of the field, or they need to sign/draft linebackers who aren't terrible in coverage.

Either way, they can't keep allowing the middle of the field to be wide open every time. A good defense doesn't have such a big piece of the field as such a glaring weakness in coverage.

